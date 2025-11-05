W&H Medical Unveils the Only FDA-Cleared Piezo & Drill Combo Console for Rhinoplasty and Facial Surgery

Debuting at Bringing You The Masters

The new console will be showcased at Bringing You The Masters, November 14–16 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, where Dr. Aaron Kosins—renowned facial plastic surgeon and international educator—will be joined by Dr. Dean Toriumi, one of the most respected authorities in rhinoplasty. Together, they will be using the system during their Preservation Rhinoplasty courses. Their use of the technology underscores its precision, versatility, and growing clinical relevance for modern rhinoplasty and facial surgery.

Innovation Meets Flexibility in Facial Surgery

The Piezo & Drill Combination Console integrates W&H's Piezomed Pro and Amadeo surgical motor into a single modular platform, giving surgeons the versatility to switch seamlessly between ultrasonic and rotary instrumentation during a procedure. From bone contouring in rhinoplasty to complex facial reconstruction, this design provides optimum control, efficiency, and flexibility—all within one system.

Precision and Patient Benefits

Driven by high-frequency piezo technology, the console enables precise, tissue-sparing bone cutting while protecting nerves, vessels, and soft tissues. The Amadeo motor complements this precision with consistent torque and powerful performance—ideal for procedures requiring both delicacy and strength.

Clinical advantages include:



Reduced swelling and post-operative pain

Faster healing and recovery

Greater comfort and safety for patients

Designed for Surgical Efficiency

Every detail of the system supports workflow efficiency and ease of use:

Ergonomic piezo handpiece for superior access and control

for superior access and control Wireless foot control and single irrigation system for seamless operation

and single irrigation system for seamless operation Durable tip changer for fast, secure instrument exchange

Trusted by Leading Surgeons

Recognized leaders such as Dr. Aaron Kosins and Dr. Dean Toriumi continue to pioneer advancements in facial plastic surgery—both leveraging W&H's innovative technologies to elevate surgical precision and outcomes.

"I would highly recommend this innovative and intuitive technological advancement for any rhinoplasty surgeon. The dual ability to use piezosurgery, as well as burs, is a real step forward in my practice. I have been using piezosurgery in my practice since 2013. This specific device is the most efficient piezoelectric handpiece I have ever used, with multiple tips that are strong and precise. I always wanted to have the ability to use burs, but the setup was very cumbersome," says Dr. Aaron Kosins, Plastic, Reconstructive & Cosmetic Surgeon. "Now, with one foot pedal and one irrigation system, I can seamlessly switch back and forth between the different handpieces. My results have definitely improved, as well as the speed of the operation."

Three Specialized Tip Sets Developed with Experts

Developed in close partnership with top facial plastic and ENT surgeons, W&H created three dedicated tip sets tailored to specific surgical needs:

CMF Set – for craniomaxillofacial applications

– for craniomaxillofacial applications Rhino Basic Set – ideal for open rhinoplasty

– ideal for open rhinoplasty Rhino Advanced Set – optimized for closed rhinoplasty

"For me, the new surgical system from W&H MED is an all-in-one solution, as ultrasonic technology and burs are integrated in one device. I was involved in the development of the exclusive piezo tip set for dorsal preservation. With it, we have made the surgery even safer because subdorsal structures and radix can be treated more gently," says Dr. Milos Kovacevic, Specialist in ENT Medicine and Facial Plastic Surgery.

Available Exclusively Through Marina Medical

The Piezo & Drill Combination Console is available exclusively through Marina Medical Instruments, W&H's exclusive distribution partner. "We're excited to partner with Marina Medical, a respected name in the medical community known for their deep industry expertise and outstanding customer service," says Rick Pinero, General Manager of W&H Medical North America. "Their commitment to supporting surgeons with high-quality solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to advance surgical care."

Surgeons and medical facilities can request a demo or learn more at MarinaMedical.com.

About W&H Medical North America

W&H Medical North America, based in Windsor, Ontario, is a subsidiary of the W&H Group, headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria. A global leader in medical technology, W&H delivers innovative surgical and dental solutions worldwide. With more than 1,300 employees, W&H develops and manufactures products that advance care across dental, medical, and veterinary fields. For more information, visitmed.wh.com/en_na.

SOURCE W&H Impex Inc.