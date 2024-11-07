W&H Launches a New Innovation in Sterilization - Lexa Mini

Experience a New Kind of Clean

The Lexa Mini sterilizer focuses on what matters most to a busy practice - reliability, efficiency in sterilization and safety. Utilizing the same cutting-edge technology as their award-winning full size Lexa sterilizers, this compact version is designed to fit perfectly into a dental practice's workflow. It offers the same innovative features of fresh water for every cycle and closed-door drying, ensuring completely dry and sterile loads.

Sterilize Wisely: Lexa Mini is a Wise Choice in Sterilization

Lexa Mini offers EliTrace providing enhanced traceability with an advanced documentation system that offers full traceability down to a single instrument. Cycle documentation is automatically saved to a USB stick. This results in a higher level of safety for both a practice and its patients.

Master the Flow: Efficient Sterilization Enhances Patient Experience

Streamlining sterilization enhances efficiency and patient experience. Lexa Mini is not just a sterilizer; it's the heartbeat of a dental practice, keeping every operation running smoothly and efficiently and integrates seamlessly into a sterilization area by optimizing a workflow.

Key Advantages

Faster: This rapid sterilizer has faster cycle times compared to other compact sterilizers in its class and can achieve complete sterilization in as little as 23 minutes, including drying time for maximum efficiency.

Closed-door drying technology delivers bone dry loads, ready for immediate use at the end of every cycle, minimizing the risk of cross contamination. More Versatile : Designed to meet diverse practice needs with cycles for wrapped, unwrapped, cassette, and low-temperature loads. It offers 2 or 3 rack options for additional load flexibility, comes in both 5 liter and 3 liter models and features both a vacuum pump for setups without an air line and an air ejector for those with an air line.

: Designed to meet diverse practice needs with cycles for wrapped, unwrapped, cassette, and low-temperature loads. It offers 2 or 3 rack options for additional load flexibility, comes in both 5 liter and 3 liter models and features both a vacuum pump for setups without an air line and an air ejector for those with an air line. More Convenient: Auto drain and auto fill are standard features of Lexa Mini. Auto fill adds convenience by ensuring fresh water delivery for every cycle, every time. Auto drain saves time for staff, making the manual process of emptying dirty water bottles a thing of the past, streamlining the sterilization process.

"We're excited to introduce the Lexa Mini as part of our ongoing efforts to transform and innovate the sterilization market. Similar to our other Lexa models, it features state-of-the-art technology that uses fresh water for every cycle and the essential closed-door drying, ensuring every load is completely dry and ready to use. These important features are becoming increasingly crucial for infection prevention and are what truly differentiate us in the market," says Rick Pinero, General Manager of the Dental Equipment Business Unit for W&H.

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the motor of the company. High-quality product and service solutions, a modern corporate structure, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,300 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

