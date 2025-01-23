W&H Renews Partnership with ADS as a 2025 Super Sponsor

This sponsorship is a perfect fit for W&H, as they have long championed the importance of effective infection prevention with their innovative and award winning line of Lexa sterilizers and their newly released Lexa Mini Class B rapid sterilizer to add to their robust sterilizer portfolio. The new Lexa Mini adds a new level of versatility and convenience providing a wide range of applications as a complimentary device for the sterilization of handpieces, or as a back-up for tabletop sterilizers.

Infection Prevention Educational Program

W&H has launched an educational program focused on infection prevention, led by Karen Gregory, RN CDIPC, and Michelle Strange, MSDH, RDH, CDIPC — both renowned experts in infection control and instrument reprocessing and active members of ADS. Karen is a registered nurse and holds the specialized Certified in Dental Infection Prevention and Control (CDIPC) certification. She has served on the Board of Directors for the ADS and is a recipient of the James J. Crawford Award, honoring her lifetime achievements in advancing dental infection control. Michelle has a Master's in Dental Hygiene Education and is committed to educating healthcare professionals on infection prevention, holding her Certificate in Dental Infection Prevention and Control. She is a practicing dental hygienist, the owner of Level Up Infection Prevention and MichelleStrangeRDH.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with ADS as a Super Sponsor and to further our efforts in advocating to our dental community the critical topic of infection prevention and proper sterilization," says Rick Pinero, General Manager for W&H's Dental Equipment Business Unit. "W&H is committed to educating our dental community to safeguard both their practices and their patients and our educational program reinforces this commitment."

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the driving force of the company. High-quality product and service solutions and a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,300 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

