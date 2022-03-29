W&H Launches Brand Awareness Campaign

For well over a century W&H has been providing products and solutions to the dental professionals around the world. To further strengthen their global brand here in the U.S., the company recently launched a digital brand awareness campaign to engage their customers in sharing their passion for the products they've come to rely on in their dental practices to safely treat their patients.

WINDSOR, ON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - W&H is all about community and their motto "People have Priority" is always in the forefront of everything they do. The goal of their digital brand awareness campaign is building a community of dental practices and professionals across the U.S. who share the same passion and love for the W&H products they utilize to safely treat their patients on a daily basis whether it's high-end devices or precision instruments. Additionally, the campaign is a way to educate potential and new customers on the legacy of the W&H brand, the superior Austrian-made quality of their products, and the peace of mind their product portfolio brings to their practice, ensuring a safer experience for their staff and their patients.