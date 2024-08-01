W&H Launches Synea Power Edition: Revolutionary High-Performance Handpieces for the Hardest Materials

Effortless Power: Feel the Difference

When cutting harder materials, conventional handpieces are subject to considerable wear, resulting in downtime and high repair costs. In comparison, the Synea Power Edition handpieces are extra durable and feature a robust clamping system. The new chucking system holds the bur in place with 20% more clamping force, and the new push-button design also makes changing the burs easier, as the load is distributed more evenly. The ergonomic head design offers better bur guidance, while the multi-nozzle spray with high water flow ensures optimal cooling of the treatment site.

"Let the handpiece do all the work with its optimal gear ratio. Less manual hand pressure with increased torque creates an effortless feel", says Dr. Bobbi Stanley from The Stanley Institute about the new Synea Power Edition.

Synea Power Edition: Experience the Difference

Ceramic materials such as zirconia are being used more frequently in restorative dentistry. However, removing zirconia restorations using conventional handpieces is a challenging and lengthy procedure. Attempts to do so often result in damage to the burs and delays in treatment, which can be frustrating for dentists and their patients. The strong, durable design of the Synea Power Edition handpieces is the perfect solution, as they are less susceptible to mechanical failures and offer an incomparably longer service life of at least 20% compared to standard transmission instruments.

According to Rick Pinero, General Manager of the Dental Equipment Business Unit for W&H, "We are extremely excited to get this revolutionary handpiece in the hands of every dentist who face routine challenges of cutting through zirconia, so they can feel and experience the difference. I've witnessed firsthand during our Voice of the Customer experiences that this handpiece is truly a game changer in enabling doctors to do the toughest jobs faster and more effectively while preserving their other handpieces. An overall better experience for both the doctor and their patient."

Key Benefits of the Synea Power Edition

Robust design with optimized gear ratio

At least 20% longer service life with less service time

Higher cutting efficiency for better removal rate

Easier bur change with new push-button design

HeatBlocker technology keeps push-button cool

New head design for more precise bur guidance

Schedule a Product Demonstration

For more information on the Synea Power Edition handpieces, schedule an appointment with a knowledgeable W&H Territory Sales Manager in your area.

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the motor of the company. High-quality product and service solutions, a modern corporate structure, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,300 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

SOURCE W&H Impex Inc.