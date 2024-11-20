W&H Unveils Exciting New Innovations at the 100th Annual Greater NY Dental Meeting in NYC

A selection of their latest innovations will be on display at their booth, including the Lexa Mini Class B rapid sterilizer and the Synea Power Edition handpieces, which are specifically designed to tackle the toughest materials, such as zirconia crowns.

Additionally, their complete product portfolio will be showcased, including restorative, prophylaxis, and surgical handpieces, along with surgical devices available for hands-on testing at their booth. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the performance and exceptional quality of these products. The sales team will be on hand to provide personalized demonstrations of both new and existing products, along with exclusive show promotions.

"This is an exciting year for us to showcase at the Greater New York Dental Meeting, where we'll be presenting our newly launched Lexa Mini sterilizer and the Synea Power Edition handpieces. We invite attendees to visit our booth and experience these innovative products through hands-on demonstrations with our expert sales team." said Rick Pinero, General Manager of W&H's Dental Equipment Business Unit.

Schedule Hands-On Demonstrations or Visit Booth 3931

Schedule a hands-on demonstration in advance or stop by Booth 3931 to speak with a member of their sales team and learn more about their products and the innovative solutions W&H has to offer.

W&H Sponsors CE Credit Presentation Monday, Dec 2nd 10:30 to 11:30 AM:

Unlocking the Power of Dry: Sterilization Efficiency in Your Practice by Karen Gregory, RN CDIPC

Attendees can earn a CE Credit by attending this W&H-sponsored presentation on Monday, Dec 2nd at 10:30 AM. The session is presented in collaboration with Dental Products Report and the Greater NY Dental Association, with CE Credits issued by the Greater NY Dental Association. No registration is needed – walk-ins are welcome.

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the motor of the company. High-quality product and service solutions, a modern corporate structure, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,300 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

SOURCE W&H Impex Inc.