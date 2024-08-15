W&H Strengthens North America Team with a Focus on Operations and Service

W&H is also pleased to announce John Chrisentary as their Director of Program Services, focusing on enhancing and expanding service operations across North America. John has a proven track record of building exceptional service and support teams and holds a PhD in Management in Organizational Leadership. His leadership style has been described as transformational with over 15 years of experience with domestic and global teams in the areas of technical support and customer success.

Both Krishna and John bring a wealth of experience from their extensive careers in globally operated companies, including in the medical industry. Their extensive knowledge will be a tremendous asset as the company continues to grow and expand in North America, with an intense focus on customer satisfaction and product innovation.

According to Klaus Maier, CEO of W&H Group, "I'm thrilled to welcome Krishna and John to our team. Their addition is a significant step in reinforcing our commitment to enhancing customer support and streamlining operations. Their expertise will be crucial in driving the growth and success of our organization."

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the motor of the company. High-quality product and service solutions, a modern corporate structure, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,300 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

SOURCE W&H Impex Inc.