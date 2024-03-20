Whale And Vessel Safety Task Force Announces Partnership With Viam To Accelerate Data Collection Program For North Atlantic Right Whale Conservation Efforts

Viam's innovative, open-source approach to data capture and analysis represents a paradigm shift in conservation strategies, showcasing the potential of AI-driven solutions and open data in wildlife protection.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Whale and Vessel Safety Task Force is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Viam, the software platform for smart machines, aimed at accelerating the establishment of an open data collection program crucial for North Atlantic Right Whale conservation efforts.

The Whale and Vessel Safety Taskforce (WAVS) is a group of ocean stakeholders working together to test and reduce risk within existing ocean innovations to create more sustainable boating and marine mammal ecosystems.

This partnership will drive the development of a robust, open-source database that will capture data from participating vessels across multiple sectors and use types. The data collected from this effort will serve as a much-needed accelerant and driving force to advance the agility and accuracy of AI in detecting large marine mammals. AI capabilities and accuracy requires continuous improvement, and WAVS and Viam are committed to building out this dataset to facilitate this.

One of the world's most endangered large whale species, the North Atlantic Right Whale faces numerous threats, including the risk of vessel strikes. By leveraging advanced single-board computer technology developed by Viam, data from existing hardware such as navigation and communication systems, infrared and visual cameras can be efficiently captured from vessels. This data will be instrumental in developing the necessary tools to provide enhanced situational awareness and reducing the risk of vessel strikes, ultimately contributing to the long-term conservation strategy for the North Atlantic Right Whale.

"This partnership with Viam marks a significant step forward in our conservation efforts for the North Atlantic Right Whale," said John DePersenaire, chair of the Whale and Vessel Safety Task Force. "Producing a robust, open-source dataset is key to advancing AI capabilities in detecting large marine mammals, and we are committed to leveraging this data to drive innovation and conservation outcomes."

Additionally, the dataset will serve as a valuable resource for ground-truthing products in development and launching research projects aimed at further understanding and protecting marine ecosystems.

"Viam's open-source architecture allows organizations to crowdsource public and open data sets to inform AI, enabling much more collaboration and transparency," said Eliot Horowitz, CEO and founder of Viam. "Through an innovative, collaborative, and data-centric approach, Viam and WAVS are committed to finding transformative ways to reduce the risk of vessel strikes on endangered species, protect marine life, and stimulate unprecedented innovation in maritime safety."

Viam's innovative, open-source approach to data capture and analysis represents a paradigm shift in conservation strategies, showcasing the potential of AI-driven solutions and open data in wildlife protection. This is a disruptive approach much needed to spur innovation and further protections for the North Atlantic Right Whale and other marine mammals.

About WAVS

WAVS is a group of ocean stakeholders with a shared commitment to leverage innovation of the private sector to address a pressing conservation challenge. Its mission is to identify, evaluate, develop, and implement technology and monitoring tools in the marine industry and boating community with the goal of mitigating the risk of vessel strikes to all marine mammals, with special attention to North Atlantic Right Whales.

About Viam

Viam is a comprehensive open-source platform that simplifies the building, monitoring, and data management of smart machines. From industrial robots to autonomous vehicles to smart home appliances and IoT devices, Viam is transforming the way software powers hardware for any device with sensing, compute, and actuation. Founded in 2020 by former MongoDB co-founder and CTO Eliot Horowitz, Viam is headquartered in New York City.

