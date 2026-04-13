What 4 Million K-12 Submissions Reveal About the Hidden Work of Grading

BusyBee data across 600+ school domains shows what AI-powered assessment looks like at production scale

OREM, Utah, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilix Labs announced today that BusyBee, its AI grading assistant built on Amazon Bedrock from Amazon Web Services (AWS), has processed more than 4 million K-12 student submissions.

Grading hours only tell part of the story. A teacher covering multiple grade levels in one session must mentally reset for each assignment. Different rubrics, different vocabulary, different expectations. BusyBee adjusts to each student's grade level automatically, freeing teachers for the judgment calls only they can make.

BusyBee AI grading assistant cut average feedback turnaround from 33 hours to 16 hours across 4 million K-12 student submissions graded on the Agilix platform.

At eLearning Academy, grading time dropped 80 percent. Feedback reached students in under 24 hours, down from two to three days.

Across 600+ school domains, BusyBee processed 171,000 submissions in its highest-volume week, nearly 15 percent above the previous record. Teachers on the platform save an estimated 4,200 hours of grading time each week, with feedback turnaround down from 33 hours to 16.

"The problem teachers described wasn't volume. It was starting over mentally, forty times in a single grading session. BusyBee takes care of the setup. AWS gives us the infrastructure to do that at scale, within the compliance boundaries K-12 schools require."

— Curt Allen, CEO, Agilix Labs

"Instead of mentally shifting gears for each grade, teachers get accurate, consistent feedback that adapts to the level they're assessing."

— Celeste Robichaux, eLearning Academy

"Four million graded submissions on Amazon Bedrock means real teachers are relying on this daily. Agilix Labs has shown that responsible AI in K-12 can work at scale while keeping teachers in control."

— Alec Chalmers, Director, EdTech and GovTech AWS Public Sector

BusyBee is available to all Buzz platform customers and publishing partners. Agilix Labs is an AWS ISV Accelerate member. We'll be at ASU+GSV — reach us at www.agilix.com/busybee.

About Agilix Labs

Agilix Labs builds the Buzz learning platform, a digital publishing and delivery system for K-12 publishers, virtual schools, and education service centers. BusyBee, its AI tool built on Amazon Bedrock, provides grading assistance for teachers and on-demand learning support for students. Publishers and education service providers looking to deliver AI-powered learning without building from scratch can learn more about Agilix's partner model at www.agilix.com.

About Amazon Bedrock

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed AWS service providing access to foundation models from leading AI companies, enabling organizations to build generative AI applications with enterprise-grade security and privacy.

SOURCE Agilix