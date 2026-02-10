What Americans Really Want in 2026: A Car for Gen Z, a Vacation for Millennials, Retirement Security for Gen X

New AICPA survey highlights generational differences in financial goals

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) reveals that while Americans of all ages are hopeful about improving their financial situations in 2026, the financial goals for each generation vary - from Gen Z's savings push to Baby Boomers' focus on debt reduction.

"Our survey findings highlight just how differently each generation is experiencing today's economy," says Pamela Ladd, CPA/PFS AICPA's Senior Manager of Personal Financial Planning. "While Gen Z's goals for 2026 are focused on major life milestones like buying a car or home, Millennials are striving for balance, and older generations are prioritizing retirement readiness and debt reduction. Despite these differences, nearly all Americans share one common thread – having financial goals for 2026."

Nearly All Americans Are Setting Financial Goals for 2026

Despite differing levels of optimism, goal‑setting was nearly universal across generations. A whopping 92% of Americans said they have financial goals for 2026:

97% of Gen Z (ages 18-28)

94% of Millennials (ages 29-44)

93% of Gen X (ages 45-60)

86% of Baby Boomers (ages 61-79)

Younger Americans Feel 2026 Will Be Better Financially than 2025

When asked whether 2026 will be better financially for them than 2025 was, optimism was higher for Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X than Baby Boomers:

50% of Gen Z feel that 2026 will be better financially for them than 2025.

52% of Millennials feel that 2026 will be better financially for them than 2025.

42% of Gen X feel that 2026 will be better financially for them than 2025.

29% of Baby Boomers feel that 2026 will be better financially for them than 2025.

Top 2026 Financial Goals Reveal Generational Themes

Gen Z is focused on major life milestones:

Saving for a car (41%) Investing (39%) Saving for a home (36%)

Millennials are split between lifestyle and stability:

Saving for a vacation (36%) Paying down debt (35%) Investing (35%) Saving for a car (33%)

Gen X shows strong retirement and debt focus:

Saving for retirement (46%) Paying down debt (37%) Investing (31%)

Baby Boomers also aim for controlling debt and retirement savings, with a bit of fun:

Paying down debt (33%) Investing (33%) Saving for retirement (32%) Saving for a vacation (27%)

When asked what may prevent those with financial goals for 2026 from reaching them, the top answer for each generation was the same – the rising cost of living (e.g., housing, groceries, utilities):

59% of Baby Boomers

53% of Gen X

44% of Millennials

40% of Gen Z

Tips from CPAs for each generation:

Gen Z: Build an emergency fund first (six to eight months of expenses), keep debt manageable, and invest consistently, even in small amounts. Although this group is focused on big life milestones - buying a car, investing early, and saving for a first home, it's important to balance ambition with stability and long-term planning.

Millennials: Creating a plan for success can help Millennials enjoy today without sacrificing long‑term progress. Automate savings, using budgeting tools, and prioritize paying down high‑interest debt. Millennials show they are interested in saving for a vacation while also tackling debt and investing. Creating a plan for success can help Millennials enjoy today without sacrificing long‑term progress.

Gen X: Gen X is entering peak financial pressure years, and their financial goals reflect that. They may also fear that it's too late to catch up on retirement – but it's not. Maximize employer retirement contributions, pay down lingering debt and define what retirement will cost. Small adjustments, like increasing 401(k) and Roth IRA contributions annually, can make a difference.

Baby Boomers: Reducing financial obligations and reviewing investment risk levels can help ensure savings last throughout retirement. Many Boomers also want to enjoy life now - like taking a vacation - but should do so using a clear spending plan.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of AICPA from December 18 - 22, 2025 among 2,079 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact the AICPA.

