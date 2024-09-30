What Arizonans Want from Candidates and Leaders Heading Into the 2024 Election

The 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda shows voters are looking for solutions, long-term planning, and leadership that bridges divides

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2024 general election approaches, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) today released the key takeaways from its latest 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda survey, offering a comprehensive look at what voters expect from candidates and leaders as they prepare to begin early voting, mail in their ballots, and head to the polls. Arizona voters are clear: they want leadership focused on solutions and long-term planning that works across divides to build a brighter future for the state. The findings highlight the common ground across the electorate and offer a roadmap for candidates to engage voters and foster progress.

"Arizona voters are looking for leadership that can bridge divides and deliver results," said Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President & CEO of CFA. "They want to know how their leaders will address the issues they care about, with concrete plans for Arizona's future."

The 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda, developed by CFA based on two comprehensive surveys conducted in collaboration with HighGround, Inc., highlights policy priorities and voter sentiment. Each election cycle, CFA analyzes the results of these surveys to determine the issues that surpass rigorous thresholds for agreement across political and generational lines, which are central to the Voters' Agenda. Along with insights into voters' outlooks and perceptions, these data illuminate how to align political discourse with the majority of the electorate.

What Voters Want: Leadership and Solutions

The 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda surveys show that voters prioritize leaders who focus on plans and solutions over conflict. When selecting a candidate, 65% of voters continue to believe a candidate's position on critical issues or clear plans and solutions matter most, consistent with findings in the 2022 elections. Voters also desire bipartisan cooperation, with 91% of voters concerned about partisanship and divisiveness in politics and 62% preferring candidates willing to work across the aisle.

Additional findings highlight an electorate that wants candidates and leaders to better address their priorities:

More than half of voters (56%) do not believe elected leaders represent their interests.

60% do not believe current candidates for office are talking about the issues important to them.

