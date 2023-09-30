What Could be Better Than Love and Chocolate? Celebrate Both on Meet a Scientologist

News provided by

Church of Scientology International

30 Sep, 2023, 16:58 ET

Gambling everything to build their lives and careers together, the power couple featured this week on "Meet a Scientologist" create culinary delights and elegance in Sicily's Second City.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Who can resist the lure of fine chocolate and gelato? Certainly not anyone entering Cioccolato e Gelato, a confectionary shop owned by Armando Siracusano and Gabriella Comis, renowned as one of the best in all of Sicily.

Success was not served to this couple on a silver pastry dish. They had to overcome many challenges. After running away together when Gabriella's father was dead set against their relationship, the mafia derailed their first business venture. But they transformed each hardship into sweet success.  

Continue Reading
Armando Siracusano and Gabriella Comis are featured on Meet a Scientologist, airing on the Scientology Network Tuesday Oct. 3, 8 p.m. ET/PT
Armando Siracusano and Gabriella Comis are featured on Meet a Scientologist, airing on the Scientology Network Tuesday Oct. 3, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Watch this enticingly delicious, irresistibly delightful story on this week's featured episode of Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network, Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a crosssection of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International

Also from this source

On the Anniversary of 9/11, Volunteer Ministers Mark the Turning Point of Their Movement to That Tragic Day

World Broadcast Premiere of 'Man In Red Bandana' on Scientology Network's Documentary Showcase Reveals Mystery of 9/11 Hero

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.