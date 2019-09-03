What Covers You If Your Child's Cord Blood Unit Is Ineligible for Transplant?

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based StemCyte, Inc, a public and private hybrid cord blood bank, launches StemCyte Care, a warranty program, to cover the potential risks of a cord blood unit being ineligible for transplant when needed. StemCyte Care adds another level of protection to parents who privately banked their child's cord blood stem cells for their family's future and long-term health.

"StemCyte is a leading regenerative cell therapy company. With our successful hybrid operation model, we are the only company that is capable of offering StemCyte Care to all," said Charles Lu, StemCyte's Chief Marketing/Sales Officer. "Earlier this year, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) published its Committee Opinion #771, stating the use of private cord blood banking is not supported. It is because of the predominant disadvantage that a cord blood unit might not have sufficient cell volume for transplant due to a person's weight. This statement raises concerns in the OBGYN community and for expectant parents. That's how StemCyte Care was born, to ease these concerns, and has everyone covered."

StemCyte Care is a protection plan supported by our 46,000+ available public inventory. If your child's cord blood unit becomes ineligible due to low collected volume, low total nucleated cells, congenital diseases, or sterility, StemCyte will search our public bank and provide a unit at no cost for transplant. If one is not available at our public bank, we will expand the search to the international registry and pay up to $50,000 to acquire the unit. If no suitable unit is available, we will pay up to $80,000 toward the medical costs. StemCyte has you covered!

About StemCyte

StemCyte's rich history started with a mission of dedication to helping the world's physicians save more lives by providing high quality, safe, and effective stem cell transplantation and therapy to all patients in need. Located in the US, India, and Taiwan, StemCyte has supplied over 2,200 cord blood units for a variety of life-threatening diseases to over 350 leading worldwide transplant centers. StemCyte is actively involved in the development of stem cell therapies. StemCyte has also been chosen by the US Department of Health and Human Services to help establish a Public National Cord Blood Inventory. Its headquarters is located in Baldwin Park, CA. To learn more, visit www.StemCyte.com .

