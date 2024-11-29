What does Taiwan mean to China?

News provided by

China.org.cn

Nov 29, 2024, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn:

The Taiwan issue is of great significance and encompasses multiple dimensions, thus it is regarded as a focus of China-U.S. competition. Why is the Taiwan issue the first red line that cannot be touched?

Continue Reading
What does Taiwan mean to China?
What does Taiwan mean to China?

Emotionally, Taiwan was taken for 50 years, and it is the "apple of the eye" for over 1.4 billion Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Historically and culturally, since the mid-12th century, ancient Chinese governments of various dynasties have set authorities in Penghu and Taiwan; by 1949, the Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China was officially founded, becoming the only legal government that represents the country. Clear timeframes in history have shown Taiwan to be part of China, and people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share the same culture. Economically, Taiwan is a close trading partner of the Chinese mainland. For more than four decades, the trade volume between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait has increased from 46 million USD in 1978 to 267.8 billion USD in 2023, up by almost 6,000-fold. The Chinese mainland has been the largest export market for Taiwan for more than 20 years in a row, and was also the first investment destination outside the Taiwan island.

Dr. Zhu Zhongbo, Director of Department for International and Strategy Studies, CIIS

SOURCE China.org.cn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

China's spicy hotpot sets its sights on global market

This is a report from China.org.cn: Hotpot, a beloved Chinese cuisine, is set to make a global impact as industry insiders and ingredient suppliers...

2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo kicks off in Beijing

This is a report from China.org.cn. The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) kicked off in Beijing on Nov. 26. A Beijing initiative for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics