What Hebei Can Offer丨Qingxian Makeup Brightening the World

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media -- Cangzhou is the largest makeup brush industrial cluster area in North China. Qingxian County in the area is a renowned makeup brush producer, with products occupying over 50% of the domestic market, and more than 80% of the overseas high-end market, exporting more than 100 million brushes every year to more than 50 countries and regions, including Europe, the United States, Southeast Asia, and Africa, clinching 3 billion yuan of the beauty economy.

In this episode of What Hebei Can Offer, Two overseas communication officers from France and the United States will take you into Qingxian County's makeup brush industry to explore its highlights and uncover the development story and unique experiences behind it.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839417/12_5____2.mp4