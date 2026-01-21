What Hospital Leaders Are Reading Now: Surgical Directions' Most-Viewed Insights Shaping 2026 Performance

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As health systems enter 2026 facing continued margin pressure, workforce constraints, and rising demand for surgical access, hospital executives are gravitating toward practical, proven insights that deliver results now. Surgical Directions' most-viewed content reflects exactly where leadership attention is focused: operating room profitability, patient readiness, anesthesia alignment, sterile processing resilience, and governance that converts throughput into margin.

While some of these perspectives were first published in prior years, their relevance has only intensified. In fact, client results achieved in 2025 are actively informing Q1 and Q2 2026 operating plans across the country.

Among the most-read insights:

Unlock OR Profitability: A CFO's Rapid-Impact Checklist

Leaders are zeroing in on targeted fixes tied to surgeon access, block management, anesthesia staffing, supply control, and revenue cycle rigor. Hospitals applying these strategies are uncovering millions in untapped OR value.





Locking in clinical and financial readiness three business days before surgery continues to reduce cancellations, delays, and readmissions. Success depends on senior sponsorship, coordinated scheduling, and EMR-enabled communication.





Focused governance and analytics are helping organizations right-size OR footprints, lift primetime utilization, preserve daytime capacity for urgent cases, and stabilize anesthesia coverage while improving recruitment and retention.





Sterile Processing remains a defining risk and opportunity in 2026. Chronic understaffing and underinvestment threaten safety and compliance, while organizations investing in compensation, training, and career pathways are strengthening reliability across the surgical enterprise.

2025 Insights That Still Ring True for 2026

Client results continue to validate Surgical Directions' strategies all while reducing burnout and building operational resilience, including but not limited to:

20%+ utilization gains

15–20% reductions in overtime

10–15% increases in case volume within months

"These are not theoretical ideas. They are field-tested strategies hospital leaders are using right now to stabilize operations and create margin in 2026," said Kelly Downey, Chief Growth Officer at Surgical Directions. "The fact that this content continues to be our most read speaks to the urgency and practicality of these topics."

Surgical Directions' Scrub In: The Wire delivers concise, executive-level insight grounded in real-world performance improvement across hundreds of hospitals nationwide.

To explore the insights hospital leaders are using to shape 2026 performance, visit SurgicalDirections.com.

About Surgical Directions

Surgical Directions is a healthcare solutions company specializing in perioperative and procedural care, sterile processing, anesthesiology, and radiology services. With a unique clinician-led model and proprietary analytics platform, Merlin™, the firm empowers hospitals and provider groups to drive measurable improvements in access, efficiency, and financial performance. From supply chain optimization to governance redesign, Surgical Directions delivers peer-to-peer partnership and clinical expertise that helps clients provide quality care and improve margins. Learn more at www.surgicaldirections.com.

SOURCE Surgical Directions