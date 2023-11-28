What is comedy about?

https://youtu.be/1zCb3_eG42Y

Comedy not only provokes laughter, but also should make you think, said Chen Peisi, one of China's best-known comedians.

"Chinese audiences have lots of choices when it comes to shows that make you laugh," he says. "People need to laugh in this high-pressure social environment. Lots of small drama companies are popping up, and you can watch comedy performances nearly every day."

Chen, however, points out that only good comedies with sincere thoughts can make people laugh from their hearts. Plain jokes and rigid plots are not the true spirit of comedy, he says.

What shall people do to create a good comedy?

Chen Peisi believes that it is a serious business, and nice comedy requires good control of the tempo and countless trials, which is tough.

