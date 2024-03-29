What Is Full-Spectrum Fish Oil? Arctic Blue's Owner Explains

Ludo Van de Wiel Breaks Down the Natural, Non-Concentrated Form of Cod Oil and Its Potential to Positively Impact Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Blue's fish oil supplements are sourced from fish oil harvested from some of the cleanest water in the world. Its cod are caught in the Barents Sea and their oil is sustainably sourced from fillet trimmings, often processed right on the boat moments after catching the fish themselves. This leads to a unique fish oil with low oxidation values and, consequentially, a clean, soft taste and no fishy burps after consumption.

Arctic Blue has perfected the concept of harvesting fish oil. The company's forward-thinking founder, Ludo Van de Wiel, also likes to point out that his products go much further than providing high-quality Omega-3 supplements. They offer a full-spectrum fish oil experience.

"Our fish oil is natural — that means it's non-concentrated," the health-minded entrepreneur says, "Our cod oil is untampered with, which is important, as it has a very broad fatty acid profile. That is why it is often referred to as a 'full spectrum fish oil.'"

Van de Wiel attended Dutch Wageningen University, the Netherlands' only academic organization that focuses specifically on "healthy food and living environment." This training has given the CEO a unique understanding of the potential present not just in fish oil but in cod sourced from the Arctic Circle, in particular.

"The full-spectrum nature of our fish oil is unique to Norwegian wild cod," Van de Wiel explains. "The oil contains more than 30 different fatty acids. More than 75% of the fats are either monounsaturated or polyunsaturated, too. Next to Omega-3, the oil contains other healthy fats like Omega-7, Omega-9, and Omega-11, and our cod oil includes all of these — exactly the fats that are present in this wild fish."

Even when it comes to the fish oil staple, Omega-3, arctic cod is special. "The oil contains five other types of Omega-3 fats besides the main Omega-3 fats DHA and EPA," Van de Wiel elaborates, adding that some of their health properties aren't even fully understood yet. "Scientists are working on revealing what these do in our body," he adds, "Regardless, it is clear that the Norwegian wild cod is a real health powerhouse from the Arctic Barents Sea, and we are committed to providing those health benefits, in their natural, untainted state, to our customers through our fish oil products."

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

