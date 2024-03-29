Why the MSC Certification Is a Critical Factor for Arctic Blue's Fish Oils

The Marine Stewardship Council Quality Mark Makes a Big Difference in the Production of Healthy, Sustainable Fish Oil

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Blue is a fish oil brand that specializes in producing clean, high-quality, full-spectrum fish oil from wild cod caught in the Barents Sea between Novaya Zembla, Spitsbergen and Northern Norway. The oil is known for its soft, smooth taste and the fact that it doesn't leave consumers with fishy burps after the fact. Arctic Blue is able to maintain this phenomenal degree of quality partly due to its insistence on working with fisheries that maintain an MSC certification.

"All our fish products come from sustainable fisheries," explains company founder and CEO Ludo Van de Wiel. "Every fishery that we work with must bear the MSC quality mark."

MSC stands for Marine Stewardship Council, and it refers to a uniquely rigorous set of standards. MSC-certified fisheries only source 100% wild fish and guarantee 100% sustainability.

The nonprofit's mission is, in its own words, to "use our ecolabel and fishery certification program to contribute to the health of the world's oceans by recognising and rewarding sustainable fishing practices, influencing the choices people make when buying seafood and working with our partners to transform the seafood market to a sustainable basis."

MSC has a long and well-established presence in the seafood industry. Its standards are seen as exceptional compared to other ecolabels, and their impact is greater. Along with the environmental benefits, MSC qualifications naturally create a higher standard for the fish oil itself. From a rigorous ecolabel to a preserver of quality, the MSC certification is a key factor in producing top-shelf fish oil products for health-conscious, earth-friendly consumers.

"Our customers recognize us as a modern, forward-thinking company with principles and values," Van de Wiel concludes. "This is largely due to the fact that we'll never sell fish oil that doesn't have an MSC certification. It is a key factor that ensures our fish oil remains the premium option on the market."

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

