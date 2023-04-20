What journalists need to know about threats, arrests while working in the field, May 5

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalists working throughout the United States face innumerable risks to their well-being while performing their essential work, and the disturbing trend is only growing.

Join us at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 5 , for a discussion about concerns for journalists working in the U.S., an extension of important activities being organized to recognize World Press Freedom Day.

This virtual program, produced by the National Press Club's Press Freedom Team and the NPC Journalism Institute, will feature firsthand accounts from journalists who have been arrested or mistreated for simply doing their jobs. Registration is free and open .

Participants will gain:

Knowledge of recent cases of press freedom violations within the U.S.

Insight into the personal and professional impacts of facing hostility from law enforcement or sources

An understanding of their legal rights when faced with threats

Advice on preparing for work in the field

Panelists include:

Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit , two journalists with the citizen journalism publication Asheville Blade who were arrested on trespassing charges while documenting a sweep of a homeless camp in 2021. Body cam footage was just released indicating they were targets. Their trial is scheduled for April 19.

Dion Rabouin , a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained while doing a routine person-on-the-street interview outside of a bank in Phoenix. The mayor eventually personally apologized for Rabouin's mistreatment.

Seth Stern , director of advocacy at Freedom of the Press Foundation , which oversees the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker .

Steve Reilly , a Washington, D.C.-based investigative reporter for The Messenger , will moderate the discussion. Reilly is a member of the National Press Club and serves on its Press Freedom Team.

About the Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Press contact: Beth Francesco, executive director, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute