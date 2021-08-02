What Litigators Need To Know About Torts: New Practical Guidance Added To Bloomberg Law

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the most recent additions to its Practical Guidance content – Tort Actions and Tort Damages & Relief topic pages. This new content explains different tort-based causes of action and the types of damages and other relief that can be sought.

The Tort Actions topic page covers claims based in tort law, such as negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, defamation, and fraud, as well as principles of liability and fault. The Tort Damages & Relief topic page covers the various forms of relief and damages that can be sought for the tort actions reflected on the other page.

"We continue to add Practical Guidance to Bloomberg Law at a robust pace, with more than 700 new documents that provide the authority, guidance, and tools to help legal professionals navigate a range of issues added to our platform this year alone," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "While developed primarily for junior associates, this new content is of value to a variety of audiences, including law students trying to get a better grasp of tort law and senior associates or partners who need a quick refresher on a legal issue they may not have encountered in quite some time."

As with all of Bloomberg Law's Litigation Practical Guidance topic pages, Tort Actions and Tort Damages & Relief are a great place to start research: they provide an overview of the topic, identify key considerations, and take subscribers to the underlying case law or statutory authority that can be filtered based on jurisdiction. This new Practical Guidance will enhance the suggested content that appears when a tort-related motion is uploaded into Bloomberg Law's Brief Analyzer.

These new resources, like all enhancements to content and technology on the Bloomberg Law platform, are available to current subscribers at no additional cost.

