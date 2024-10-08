What Older Adults Need to Know About Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Colder weather brings a change in seasons and often an uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases. The viruses that cause COVID-19 and flu keep changing and infecting thousands of people each year, with older adults being most at risk. The vaccines are updated to provide protection against the viruses currently circulating in communities.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

"Vaccines are the best way to prevent serious illness from flu and COVID-19," said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "People who get flu or COVID-19 after getting vaccinated are much less likely than those who did not get a vaccine to get very sick or go to the hospital."

Here are answers to commonly asked questions about flu and COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Risk Less. Do More. public education campaign.

Which older adults should get vaccinated? The CDC says all people ages 6 months and older should get updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Adults ages 65 and older have the greatest risk of sickness or having to go to the hospital from infection. Getting these vaccines is important for older people who live in nursing homes or other places where a lot of people live together and viruses can spread easily.

When should older adults get vaccinated? The best time to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines is in September and October. If that's not possible, then getting vaccinated later in the fall and winter can still help limit serious symptoms. Getting these vaccines early is not recommended given that immunity may start to wane just as respiratory viruses usually peak.

Can older adults get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines together? It is safe for older adults to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. For most people, it's also simpler to get them during the same visit. Getting the vaccines in different arms is recommended.

Why should older adults get vaccinated? Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from serious sickness and death. Older adults have a higher risk of serious illness. As people grow older, their immune systems tend to weaken, and older adults are more likely to have pre-existing health issues that may put them at higher risk. Most people who end up in the hospital for flu or COVID-19 are older adults – especially older adults who have not been vaccinated. More than 95% of adults who went to the hospital for COVID-19 last year had not gotten the updated vaccine.

What should people who support older adults with their health care decisions know? Flu and COVID-19 vaccines help people risk less severe illness and do more of what they enjoy. Yet many people are unaware of the benefits of these vaccines. That's why it's important that people talk with their older family members about getting flu and COVID-19 vaccines this season.

Talk to your doctor about the updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines as well as treatment options. You can also learn more at cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate