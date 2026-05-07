Mercury Insurance and Olympus Insurance Partner to Expand Auto and Home Bundling in Florida and Unlock New Savings

Joint program delivers meaningful savings and expanded coverage options while equipping independent agents with more ways to serve their customers

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) and Olympus Insurance today announced a new partnership designed to expand access to bundled auto and homeowners insurance for customers across Florida, while equipping independent agents with more ways to deliver those solutions. Launching statewide today, the joint offering brings together Mercury's strength in auto insurance with Olympus' Florida-focused homeowners coverage to create a more convenient and comprehensive insurance solution, while giving agents additional tools to better serve their clients.

Through the program, agents can offer Mercury auto insurance alongside qualifying Olympus homeowners coverage, creating a straightforward path to bundled protection and available discounts. Eligible customers may qualify for savings, including 10% off Mercury auto policies and 10% off eligible Olympus homeowners policies.

"This partnership reflects our deep commitment to growing in Florida and investing in the agents who are growing with us," said Nick Colby, Chief Sales Officer at Mercury Insurance. "We're making it easier for agents to deliver more value to their customers through bundled coverage, helping them access meaningful savings while ensuring they have the protection they need."

Florida remains one of the nation's most dynamic insurance markets, with continued demand for reliable, competitively priced coverage. This partnership expands bundled options available through independent agents, allowing more Floridians to benefit from simplified purchasing, coordinated coverage, and increased convenience.

"This collaboration unites two established insurers with a shared commitment to service, financial strength, and agent partnerships," said Adam Cordonnier, Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Olympus Insurance. "By pairing Mercury's auto expertise with our homeowners products tailored specifically for Florida, we're delivering more complete protection with fewer gaps and greater overall value for consumers."

Participating agents will receive ongoing training, resources, and support to help ensure a seamless customer experience and increase awareness of bundled coverage opportunities.

For agents, the partnership offers a clear opportunity to:

Provide customers with more complete auto and home insurance solutions

Simplify access to bundled policies and eligible discounts

Strengthen customer relationships through enhanced protection and value

For agencies interested in an appointment, please visit the Mercury Insurance Agent Onboarding Portal.

About Olympus Insurance Company

Olympus Insurance Company has been a trusted provider of residential property insurance for Florida homeowners since 2007. Specializing in coverage for homes, condos, rental properties, and personal property, Olympus is built on a foundation of disciplined underwriting, strong capital management, and best in class service. The company partners with an extensive network of independent agents to deliver comprehensive, Florida focused insurance solutions. Olympus is part of the SageSure family of companies following SageSure's acquisition of the insurer earlier this year. For more information, visit www.olympusinsurance.com.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Instagram or Facebook.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance