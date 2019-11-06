What The World Needs Now: Peace Starts With Me Tour Comes to Newark, NJ

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The most celebrated peace rally in the U.S., "Peace Starts With Me," is coming to Newark! Featuring a 2,000-voice choir, an orchestra and Grammy award winning talent. The Peace Starts With Me rallies gather thousands of people from a wide variety of national, racial, and religious backgrounds to stand united for peace.

The Peace Starts With Me rallies, co-sponsored by Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) and the American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC), have been an enormous success since its inception in 2017 at Madison Square Garden featuring Hezekiah Walker. The second stop on the tour was Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York with Grammy award-winner Yolanda Adams and Citizen Way. The third stop was in Los Angeles at the City of Refuge megachurch, home of Bishop Noel Jones, and in June the Peace Starts with Me Rally took MGM Grand in Las Vegas by storm. At every Rally the thousands in attendance were treated to a keynote address by the Mother of Peace, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon.

The last stop for 2019 is Saturday, December 28th at 3:00pm at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. This rally for peace is a free event and all are welcome. This event has inspired clergy from around the world to join in.

The December 28th event will star Grammy award-winning Gospel star Hezekiah Walker and the 2,000 Voices for Peace Choir, made up of local singers from across the Tri-State Area under the direction of Emmy award-winning producer A. Curtis Farrow. The entertainment will be rounded out by Gospel sensations Kim Burrell, Joann Rosario, an Orchestra and much more. There will be an inspirational message by Bishop Noel Jones followed by the keynote speaker, the Mother of Peace, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon. It promises to be the most powerful call for global peace that the world has ever experienced.

This is an event you don't want to miss. For your free tickets, go to www.peacestartswithme.com . It's not too late to join the 2,000 Voices for Peace Choir, go to www.voicesforpeacechoir.com or call 973-643-6262 for more information.

BISHOP HEZEKIAH WALKER

Bishop Hezekiah Walker has two Grammy Awards, as well as numerous Stellar, Dove, Vision, Soul Train, and Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA) Awards. Hezekiah was recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, continuing to uplift the masses from far and wide with inspirational songs that focus on maintaining faith and overcoming life's daunting moments. Hezekiah actively pastors the thriving Love Fellowship Church, which he founded in his native Brooklyn, New York.

KIM BURRELL

Pastor Kim Burrell is a Grammy award-nominated and Stellar award-winning singer known for her dynamic, distinctive and captivating voice. Her passion is for ministry and music. A native of Houston, Kim has performed in notable venues and ministries around the world. Her prayer is that she would be used as a vessel of change; that her spirit-filled singing and preaching will touch the lives of many.

JOANN ROSARIO CONDREY

Joann Rosario Condrey was first introduced to gospel audiences by Fred Hammond with her debut album 'More More More'. Since then, Joann has become a wife, mother, international bilingual worship leader, and pastor. Joann pastors RainFire Church in Douglasville, Georgia with her husband, Cory "Coco Brother" Condrey, and is passionate about helping people grow in their relationship with Jesus. Pastor Joann would love to connect with you on her social media platforms to keep you encouraged daily in your walk!

BISHOP NOEL JONES

For nearly 40 years, Bishop Noel Jones has challenged us through his messages. A theologian and scholar who has been labeled "eclectic, a maverick, and a preacher's preacher," he is known for thinking outside the box and forcing us to think beyond traditional views of God and spirituality. Never being one to shy away from controversy, his propensity to be transparent has often forced us to confront the trepidations and apprehensions of our own lives. He pastors The City of Refuge megachurch in Los Angeles with a membership of 20,000, and has integrated programs that speak to the needs of people in all walks of life. Bishop Jones can currently be seen on The Word Channel on Sunday evenings.

DR. HAK JA HAN MOON

Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon is affectionately known as the "Mother of Peace." For the past three years, she has been on a worldwide "Peace Starts With Me" speaking tour, calling every individual to become a co-creator of a lasting peaceful world, starting with themselves. The heart and soul of Dr. Moon and her late husband, Rev. Sun Myung Moon's, lifelong ministry, spanning more than 50 years, is the ideal of the family as the cornerstone of world peace.

A. CURTIS FARROW

A choir director since the age of nine, Mr. Farrow was named as one of the most influential men in Gospel music. In 2014, Mr. Farrow fulfilled a long-time dream to break the Guinness World Record for World's Largest Gospel Choir by organizing and leading 1171 voices. 2017 found Mr. Farrow repeating this feat on an even grander scale, amassing a 3000 Voice Choir for Peace at Madison Square Garden. For the twentieth year, Mr. Farrow brought his directing and producing talents to make McDonald's Gospelfest 2019 the most successful and well-attended gospel event ever and has received 14 Emmy nominations and won two Emmy awards for producing the McDonald's Gospelfest television specials for the past nineteen years. Mr. Farrow was responsible for the organization, planning and execution of the home-going services for the late Whitney Houston, and in August produced and managed the Homegoing Services of the Queen, Aretha Franklin in Detroit, watched by millions around the world.

