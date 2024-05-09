What to Do After an Accident with a Semi in Alabama

Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana Offers Essential Guidance for Semi-Truck Accident Victims in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana, a prominent Alabama-based personal injury law firm, today emphasized the crucial steps individuals should take following an accident with a semi-truck in Alabama:

1. Prioritize Safety



Check for injuries and call for medical assistance immediately.

If possible, move to a safe location away from traffic.

Turn on hazard lights and use warning triangles to alert other drivers.

2. Contact Law Enforcement



Report the accident to the local police or Alabama State Troopers.

Obtain the names and badge numbers of responding officers.

3. Exchange Information



Collect information from the semi-truck driver, including name, contact details, and insurance information.

Record the truck's license plate number and the name of the trucking company.

4. Identify Witnesses and Document the Scene



Collect contact information from any witnesses present at the scene as their statements may be valuable during insurance claims or legal proceedings.

Take photographs of the scene.

5. Seek Medical Attention



Even if injuries seem minor, seek medical attention promptly.

Document all medical evaluations, treatments, and follow-up appointments.

6. Preserve Evidence



Do not admit fault or make statements that may be construed as an admission of guilt.

Preserve any evidence, such as damaged clothing or personal items, that may support your case.

7. Notify Your Insurance Company



Report the accident to your insurance company as soon as possible.

Provide them with accurate and detailed information about the incident.

8. Consult with an Attorney



Contact a qualified personal injury attorney with experience in trucking accidents.

An attorney can guide you on your rights, help you navigate the legal process, and ensure that important deadlines are met.

C. Randall Caldwell, Jr., lead attorney at Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana, states, "Victims often find themselves in complicated scenarios when facing trucking companies. Our role is to ensure clients receive the justice and compensation they deserve."

The firm urges anyone involved in a semi-truck accident to contact a skilled truck accident lawyer immediately.

About Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana:

Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana is a distinguished law firm in Alabama that focuses on vehicle accidents and other personal injury cases. The firm's dedicated team of attorneys is committed to providing exceptional legal services to their clients. For further information or to schedule an interview with C. Randall Caldwell, Jr., please contact Caldwell Wenzel & Asthana at (251) 444-7000.

