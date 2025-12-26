What to Do If Hurt in a Car Accident on Vacation in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a Florida-based personal injury law firm, helps tourists and out-of-state visitors who suffer injuries in car accidents while vacationing in Orlando. With millions traveling to Orlando each year to visit theme parks like Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld, car crashes involving visitors are unfortunately common.

"Vacation accidents can be overwhelming especially when you're far from home," says Jason Turchin, Esq., a personal injury attorney who regularly assists injured travelers. "We often work with clients across the country to handle their Florida injury claims so they don't have to navigate the legal process alone."

Steps to Take After a Car Accident While on Vacation in Orlando

Call 911 and Get Medical Help – Always prioritize safety. Request a police report and make sure injuries are documented.



Exchange Information – Get the other driver ' s license, insurance info, and vehicle details. Take photos of the scene.



Notify Your Insurance Company – Let your insurer know about the crash and whether you were in a rental car.



Seek Continued Medical Care – Even after returning home, follow up with your doctor and keep all records.



Contact a Florida Car Accident Lawyer – Florida has unique laws and deadlines. A local attorney can handle the case even after you leave the state.

Can I File a Claim from Another State?

Yes. In many cases, the Law Offices of Jason Turchin can handle your claim remotely, by phone, email, or video, without requiring you to return to Florida. You may be eligible to recover compensation for:

Medical expenses





Lost wages





Pain and suffering





Rental car damages





Future care or rehabilitation

