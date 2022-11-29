What To Do If Trust Documents Are Lost

Michael A. Hackard explains what you should do if the documents needed to access a trust are missing

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Putting one's affairs in order can be a complicated business, particularly if multiple sources of income and properties are involved. Many individuals plan for their death by making use of a trust.

Unfortunately, crucial trust documentation sometimes goes missing, even with the best intentions. In some cases, there may be evidence to suggest that documentation was deliberately removed or destroyed in an effort to delay or stop the enactment of the will.

Michael A. Hackard, founding partner of Hackard Law, says, "Dealing with a loved one's estate can be overwhelming. You're grieving, and you have to navigate complex inheritance laws. If trust documentation goes missing, don't panic." He continues, "I have spent many years fighting for families denied their rightful inheritance. Speak with a lawyer who can advise you on what to do next. You must seek out someone who is an expert in inheritance law."

What Is a Trust?

A trust or trust fund is a financial arrangement involving property and money which allows a trustee to administer and manage the assets within that fund on behalf of a beneficiary or beneficiaries.

Trusts are used to manage a person's estate and avoid going through the probate process. Probate can be lengthy and expensive, so it's advisable to take advice on managing one's assets.

What Steps to Take if Trust Documents Are Lost

There are many circumstances where trust documents can be misplaced. Should trust documents go missing, the first step is to talk with the lawyer who set up the fund. They should hold copies of all relevant documentation.

If there are no copies of the original documentation, then the next step is to consult with a lawyer as soon as possible. The circumstances surrounding the loss of the documentation will influence what action needs to be taken next, so it's essential to take advice from a professional familiar with this area of law.

