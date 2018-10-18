What to do in Denver Every Weekend in November

Weekend of November 2

Denver Arts Week (November 2-10)

The 12th annual Denver Arts Week is a nine-day celebration of The Mile High City's vibrant arts and cultural communities, featuring more than 300 events at a wide variety of art galleries, museums, theaters and concert halls in multiple neighborhoods. Some of this year's signature events include First Friday Art Walks, Free Night at the Museums, Denver Film Festival, the fall edition of Denver Fashion Week and Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Breakin' Convention.

Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans (November 4)

The Denver Broncos will take on the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Visit DenverWeekends.com for more to do this weekend including The Great Onesie Bar Crawl, RUSS at Pepsi Center and the Pancakes & Booze Art Show.

Weekend of November 9

Making Spirits Bright (November 9)

More than 20 local distillers will come together to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with a cocktail tasting at EXDO Event Center. Tickets to the exclusive event include tastings from the featured distillers, a live DJ and more.

25th Anniversary UFC Fight Night (November 10)

On November 10th, the UFC will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in the city where it all began with an event to remember at Pepsi Center. In the UFC Fight Night main event, former featherweight world champion Frankie Edgar will face "The Korean Zombie," Chan Sung Jung. Plus, Denver's own Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone returns home to face knockout artist "Platinum" Mike Perry.

Denver Film Festival (October 31 – November 11)

The Denver Film Festival is the largest premier film celebration in the Rocky Mountain Region. Hosted by Denver Film Society, which works to promote film as both an art form and a civic forum, The Denver Film Festival showcases blockbusters, documentaries, shorts and independent films at a variety of venues around the city.

Visit DenverWeekends.com for more to do this weekend including Factotum Brewing's Reggae Brunch and John Prine with Nathaniel Rateliff in concert at the Buell Theatre.

Weekend of November 16

Come From Away (November 13 – 25)

Broadway's Come From Away takes the audience into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. This breathtaking new musical, presented at the Buell Theatre by Denver Center for the Performing Arts, was written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and it is helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley.

Christkindl Market (November 16 – December 23)

The annual Christkindl Market in downtown Denver brings authentic German and European holiday traditions to The Mile High City. Guests will find delicious cuisine, festive German drinks, handmade jewelry, toys, clothing, gifts and live entertainment in the plaza south of Skyline Park.

Eli Young Band (November 17)

Country music stars, the Eli Young Band, will play at the famed Grizzly Rose saloon and concert hall.

Visit DenverWeekends.com for more to do this weekend including the Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals game and Holiday Sip & Shop.

Weekend of November 23 – Thanksgiving Weekend

Grand Illumination (November 23)

Denver comes to life during the winter holiday season, and the festivities kick off on the Friday of Thanksgiving weekend with the City & County Building's and downtown Denver's Grand Illumination – the largest holiday lights display in Denver, glowing from Denver Union Station to Civic Center Park.

Elvis Costello (November 25)

Legendary singer-songwriter Elvis Costello and The Imposters will perform live at the Fillmore Auditorium as part of his North American tour.

Dior: From Paris to the World (November 19, 2018 – March 3, 2019)

Denver Art Museum will host the U.S. debut of the renowned exhibition, Dior: From Paris to the World. Curated by Denver Art Museum's Florence Müller, it will trace the history of the iconic haute couture fashion house, its founder, Christian Dior, and the subsequent artistic directors who carried Dior's vision into the 21st century.

Visit DenverWeekends.com for more to do this weekend including the Micro Brew Fest, Thanksgiving Day Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game and Home Alone in Concert at the Colorado Symphony.

Weekend of November 30

Parade of Lights (November 30 & December 1)

This free holiday spectacular features two nights of parades with marching bands, ornate floats, and, of course, a special appearance by Santa Claus. Friday night's parade begins at 8:00pm, and Saturday night's begins at 6:00pm; and each parade winds two miles through Downtown Denver.

Holiday Flea (Four weekends, starting November 23)|

A one-of-a-kind artisan market featuring local artisans, seasonal cocktails, food trucks and music, Holiday Flea is the perfect place to find the most unique holiday gifts. New this year, Holiday Flea will take place on the Plaza at Denver Union Station, and they have expanded from one weekend to four, beginning November 23rd and running through December 16th.

Mistletoe Jam, December 1

Popular bands Halestorm and In this Moment will perform live at the 1STBANK Center with special guest, New Years Day.

Visit DenverWeekends.com for more to do this weekend including the Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues game and the Red Rocks Local Dinner Set.

