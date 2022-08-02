What You Need to Know on "Opening an IV Therapy Clinic" Podcast Interview to Grow, Start or Expand IV Hydration Therapy Business

Chief Evangelist Tim Sawyer interviewed Jeff Cohen, Esq., Founder of the Florida Healthcare Law Firm recently on the True to Form Podcast, a podcast that connects you to the people, technology, and hot topics that shape the aesthetic community and brought to you by Patient Now.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practicing healthcare attorney & founder of the Florida Healthcare Law Firm, Jeff Cohen, recently appeared on the True to Form Podcast to discuss the emergence of #IV Therapy into the elective medical space. Jeff dives into the crucial need for regulatory compliance, proper business education, and the drivers behind why he started the American IV Association (AIVA) which is dedicated solely to providing this information to IV therapy providers and business owners nationwide.

During the podcast they discuss the nuances of healthcare marketing, scope of practice, and regulatory issues around IV therapy. They also cover the hottest topics & issues that are affecting providers expanding into IV hydration therapy treatments as well as the exciting launch of AIVA's newest regional Business Academy Boot Camps, launching in August 2022.

For more information on Los Angeles IV Hydration Therapy Business Academy, click HERE and for more information regarding the Delray Beach Business Academy event, click HERE

AIVA is committed to the safe advancement of the IV hydration therapy community and offers essential up-to-date compliance resources for members through training, events, detailed content, and other resources, including state-by-state requirements for licensing and certification, operations, and marketing. AIVA will track government enforcement activity, regulatory guidance, and emerging trends – translating the confusing body of information into practical, actionable steps for AIVA members. The resources provided will enable members to improve their practices, manage risks, and develop effective compliance. Additionally, AIVA provides knowledgeable and specialized resources for training and business development. Their membership and website resources will be launched in the coming weeks, beginning with: Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, Nevada, New York, Arizona, North Carolina, Ohio Michigan. Interested in exhibiting, sponsorship, or vendor opportunities? Email: [email protected], call (561) 757-4430 ext. 102 or visit: https://americaniv.com/mpage/home

The True to Form Podcast is hosted by President & Co-Founder of RxMarketing, True to Form is a regular podcast that features leaders who are making headway in the aesthetic, anti-aging and elective medical industries. Tim Sawyer is a two-time Inc. 500 entrepreneur and a highly regarded faculty speaker for 28+ medical associations.

