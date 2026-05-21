Whataburger® Turns Up the Heat with New Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n® Sandwich

Sweet Heat, Chili Crisp Hot Honey and Creamy Cheddar Flavor Come Together in Whataburger's Newest Summer Sandwich

SAN ANTONIO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temperatures aren't the only thing rising this summer. Starting June 2, the new Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n® Sandwich brings a bold new flavor experience to the menu for a limited time, blending savory chicken with a drizzle of fiery but sweet sauce that keeps every bite interesting. Built for fans always on the hunt for their next taste adventure, this latest creation delivers a fresh mashup that feels equal parts comfort food and culinary plot twist.

Sweet Heat, Chili Crisp Hot Honey and Creamy Cheddar Flavor Come Together in Whataburger's Newest Summer Sandwich Post this Graphic for Whataburger’s Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick’n Sandwich featuring a hand-breaded Whatachick’n Filet topped with a creamy red pepper cheddar cheese spread, finished with a generous coating of hot honey made with chili crisp and served on a golden soft potato bun.

The new Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n® Sandwich features a juicy, hand breaded Whatachick'n filet topped with a creamy red pepper cheddar cheese spread, finished with a generous coating of hot honey made with chili crisp. Served on a golden soft potato bun, every layer is thoughtfully crafted for a sandwich that's as elevated as it is indulgent. It's a combination that delivers on all levels – a satisfying crunch, a smooth and luscious cheese, and a hot honey kick that lingers just long enough to make an impression.

The Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n® Sandwich will be available for $7.99, or as a meal with fries and a medium drink for $10.99 (prices may vary by location).

"We know our fans are always looking for their next flavor obsession," said Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Hudler. "The Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n® Sandwich delivers that balance of sweetness, heat and texture in a way that feels fresh, fun and unmistakably Whataburger."

So, come one, come y'all! The Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick'n® Sandwich is here to excite tastebuds all season long, but only for a limited time.

Hungry for more? Whataburger serves fans 24/7 – whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online or use the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically receive a free Whataburger and begin earning points toward their favorite menu items. Visit Whataburger.com for more details.

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating eight flavorful decades of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found on grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members—real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact, Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com—or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com.

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SOURCE Whataburger