Whataburger® Teams Up with Country Music Superstar Lainey Wilson for a Year of Bell-Bottom-Country-Meets-Burger Goodness

"I've been rolling through Whataburger drive-thrus since I was just a small-town girl in Louisiana with big dreams," said Lainey Wilson. "From grabbing Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits with my daddy between horse sales and rodeos to late-night stops on the road playing honky-tonks — Whataburger's been part of my story every step of the way."

In a true neighborly fashion, Whataburger and Lainey are treating fans to a taste of Lainey's favorite post-show tradition. Swing by participating Whataburger locations on Tuesday, January 28, from 6 AM - 11 AM to score a FREE Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. This mouthwatering deal is up for grabs exclusively for in-store and drive-thru orders only, no purchase necessary. But y'all better hurry – it's only available while supplies last, and there's a limit of one Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit per person.

Lainey's partnership takes center stage during Whataburger's diamond anniversary celebration, marking 75 years of serving up Goodness 24/7 to fans.

"Lainey Wilson embodies all that we love about our brand. She is genuine, daring and dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences to fans," said Debbie Stroud, president and chief executive officer at Whataburger. "Our partnership with Lainey Wilson unites two brands committed to serving up Goodness 24/7 with a side of Texas hospitality, and we can't wait to share what we've got cooking throughout the year. Hang tight, there's more to come!"

Stay tuned for a fresh advertising campaign, unique exclusive content, special offers, and surprise appearances. Fans can follow @Whataburger and @LaineyWilson on social media for partnership updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout 2025.

Don't miss a beat of this partnership – download the Whataburger app now (Apple and Android) to stay in the know about upcoming offers, menu updates, awesome Rewards members promotions, and exciting surprises.

About Whataburger®

About Lainey Wilson

Country music trailblazer Lainey Wilson continues to take over the world, capturing the hearts of music fans, the excitement of the industry and the recognition of her peers while keeping her boots firmly planted on the ground. In just the past year, Wilson was inducted as a member into the Grand Ole Opry, co-hosted the 58th annual CMA Awards alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and headlined the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Halftime Show as part of The Salvation Army's 134th Red Kettle Campaign. Wilson also earned a nomination for Best Country Album at the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards for her critically acclaimed new record Whirlwind, following her win in the same category last year for Bell Bottom Country.

Hailed by The Tennessean as "the best release of her career," Whirlwind debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and #13 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart, marking Wilson's first top 10 and top 15 entries, respectively. The album earned spots on several "Best Albums of 2024" lists, including Rolling Stone, Billboard and The Boston Globe. Produced by Jay Joyce, Whirlwind provides a daringly honest exploration of Wilson's life and journey around the globe. The album features fan-favorite, current radio single, "4x4xU," and reveals a diverse yet sonically cohesive collection of songs, bending genres while remaining true to her Western roots. Wilson creates narratives that capture life's highs, lows, and in-betweens, solidifying her role as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation.

The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and previous CMA Entertainer of the Year is a prolific, sought-after songwriter who has scored seven No. 1 hits including "Watermelon Moonshine," and the 2x PLATINUM Certified "Heart Like A Truck," in addition to award-winning collaborations with Cole Swindell ("Never Say Never"), Jelly Roll ("Save Me") and HARDY ("wait in the truck"). Wilson has become a triple threat within entertainment as a singer, songwriter and actor. She made her acting debut in season 5 of Paramount's hit series Yellowstone and recently returned for its final episode of the series. She wrote and recorded "Out of Oklahoma," an original song for Universal's blockbuster Twisters, which has since earned a spot on the Oscars' shortlist for Best Original Song. Beyond her artistry, Wilson's on-stage performances triumph from sold-out tours across America, Australia and Europe to highly coveted music festivals such as Stagecoach, Lollapalooza and Watershed.

SOURCE Whataburger