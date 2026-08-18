Whataburger® Turns Up the Value: More for $4

Four flavor-packed fan favorites bring more value for just $4 each, starting Aug. 18

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Whataburger, our food is all about being a little extra. So when it comes to value, we believe in more. Starting Aug. 18, Whataburger is introducing More for $4, a new value platform that offers four legendary menu items for only $4 each, giving fans everyday value at a wallet-friendly price point.

The More for $4 value menu includes:

Whataburger’s new “More for $4” value menu featuring six burgers and chicken sandwiches for $4, with the option to make it a meal with small fries and a drink for $3 more.

Bacon & Cheese Whataburger Jr. - a smoky take on the classic, loaded with bacon and cheese

- a smoky take on the classic, loaded with bacon and cheese Whataburger Patty Melt Jr. - grilled to order with a rich, diner-style twist and lots of sauce

- grilled to order with a rich, diner-style twist and lots of sauce Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich Jr. - crispy chicken strips drizzled with sweet honey BBQ sauce

- crispy chicken strips drizzled with sweet honey BBQ sauce Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich Jr. - golden chicken strips paired with bold buffalo and cool ranch

Whether Guests are in the mood for a juicy burger, a melty grilled classic, or crunchy chicken with a kick, these beloved favorites deliver big flavor without breaking the bank. Guests can also upgrade any order into a full meal by adding a small fries and drink for just $3 more.

"We know our Guests are looking for more ways to enjoy the Whataburger favorites they love at a price that fits their everyday lives," said Jessica Reicher, Chief Operating Officer. "More for $4 gives them exactly that: more choice, more big flavor, and the made-to-order quality they expect from us, all for only $4."

More for $4 is available now at participating Whataburger locations nationwide, with prices and participation varying by location.

Alongside the launch, Whataburger is also simplifying its Jr. Whatameal lineup: starting Aug. 18, All-Time Favorite and limited-time Jr. Whatameals will include a small fries and small drink, for a more consistent experience across the menu.

Hungry for more? Whataburger serves fans 24/7 – whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online or use the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically receive a free Whataburger and begin earning points toward their favorite menu items. Visit Whataburger.com for more details.

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating eight flavorful decades of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,200 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found on grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members—real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact, Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com—or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com.

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SOURCE Whataburger