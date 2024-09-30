Whataburger's® All-new Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double Is Spice That's Just Right

Double the beef and double the fun, the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double is two 100% beef patties layered in Whataburger's Creamy Jalapeño Ranch and topped with crispy, smoky bacon, aged cheddar and jalapeño slices to add a liiiittle bit of spice – all hugged by two toasty 5-inch buns. This limited-time legend has it all: Crunch? Yes. Kick? Yes, yes. It's just the right amount of spice and all the bold flavors that'll have you saying, "More, please."

"Our new Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double is destined to become a quick classic with Guests who want to add just the right amount of spice to their lives," Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler said. "The smoky bacon strips and jalapeño slices deliver that crunch you crave while our Creamy Jalapeño Ranch adds a little more of that bold flavor Whataburger is known for. But it's only here for a limited time, so get it while it's hot."

Guests who order the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double or their favorite Whataburger meal in-restaurant or at the drive-thru between Oct. 1 and 31 can do a little extra good through Whataburger's Round-Up at the Register fundraiser for the Gary Sinise Foundation . This fundraiser is particularly special because the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double commercial was filmed at a real fire station in New Braunfels, Texas. The foundation supports first responders, veterans, and the families of fallen heroes by providing grants for equipment and training to underserved and volunteer responder departments across the U.S. Guests can contribute by rounding up their orders to the nearest dollar at participating locations.

The Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double can also be ordered in a Whataburger Jr. size. Guests can find it in-store, at the drive-thru, online at whataburger.com and on the popular Whataburger App for curbside pickup or delivery. Customers who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For those who want to take a piece of Whataburger home, the Creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce and other signature condiments are available at whatastore.com .

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7. Our original recipes are made to order, just like you like it, and we pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in our communities. That's what's led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served our first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, we've stayed close to our roots while building systemwide revenue of more than $4 billion annually across our 16-state footprint and over 1,050 restaurants. Even with our exceptional menu, we know that people make the difference at Whataburger. That's why we're among QSR Magazine's Best Brands to Work For in 2023 and consistently win culture excellence awards, including Top Workplaces 2023. Want to become part of our orange spirit? Apply to become a Family Member (what we call our employees) at whataburger.com/careers . Just hungry for a great meal? Download our app on iOS or Android to order ahead. Shop Whataburger-branded merchandise and selected sauces, including our famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, at WhataStore.com . Find Whataburger original-recipe products in grocery stores . See our press kit for a list of locations, fun facts, milestones and other company information.

Press Contact – Bryan Gonzales | [email protected] | 512-797-8579 | [email protected]

SOURCE Whataburger