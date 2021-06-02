What's Better Than Dessert? Eating It At Breakfast! Just in Time for Summer, Pop-Tarts® Launches New Fruit Flavors Inspired by Some of America's Favorite Treats

These new flavors are joining the Pop-Tarts dessert line now with flavors inspired by pie and cake. So, whichever side of the pie versus cake debate you're on, the answer is always Pop-Tarts .

Pop-Tarts Lemon Crème Pie and Peach Cobbler varieties are available in 8-count boxes on shelves now at retailers nationwide and Pop-Tarts Banana Crème Pie is available in a 16-count box at Walmart®.

But the fun and treats don't stop there! This summer, Pop-Tarts also gives you a tropical twist with every bite of Pop-Tarts Tropical Mango (also on shelves now). Pop-Tarts Tropical Mango is available in an 8-count box.

These new flavors from Pop-Tarts follow other popular on-the-go Kellogg® snack launches, including Special K® Keto-Friendly Snack Bars in both Chocolate Almond Fudge and Peanut Butter Fudge as well as Kellogg's® Froot Loops® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Cereal Bars.

