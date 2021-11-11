What's Hot and What's Not for 2022: Singles Share Their Favorite Online Dating Trends

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays approach and the year comes to an end, singles are wondering when they'll find love, and they're looking out for the next big fads in the dating scene. Dating.com , part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, today released new data from its latest survey, revealing the top online trends for singles who are trying to find love in the new year.

In general, online dating continues to be at the forefront of the overall dating scene. Since the beginning of the global pandemic, the industry has created a number of upgrades for dating apps and sites to keep the online interactions fun and exciting. In 2022, singles will find love with the help of the latest features and trends.

Key data from the recent Dating.com survey includes the following insights to what singles' behavior and preferences will look like:

70% of men surveyed said they like to send gifts virtually to those they are dating online. This includes food credit for takeout, rideshares to get them home after a long day, and sometimes surprise gifts at their doorstep. Meanwhile, only 6% of women have provided virtual gifts.

A large majority of singles (90%) agree that they will be open to video chatting while dating online in 2022.

This past year, 40% of singles who were surveyed have warmed up to the idea of voice messages and a majority of the same singles plan on using this feature next year.

While only 34% of the women surveyed said they like to send video messages, half of them said they would be likely to send a video to show a potential date how their day went.

Almost all of the online daters who were surveyed (97%) have enjoyed the technology upgrades, including a more refined dating pool option based on their preferences, but the remaining 3% admitted that they enjoy a broader dating pool to keep their options open.

"Although in-person restrictions are loosening up, the latest upgrades in technology have made online dating the easier, more convenient, and frankly, more preferred way to jump back into the dating scene," says KJ Dhaliwal, Chief Strategy Officer of Dating Group. "From audio to video, tech that's emerged over the last few years is what has allowed us to get better at connecting people. Next year, dating in the metaverse will give people the ability to create relationships without necessarily meeting in person. Post-covid, we will continue to see an increased use of online dating due to the heavier reliance on technology."

Following the survey's findings, Dhaliwal and dating experts from the Dating Group have made the following predictions for online dating trends of 2022:

Not only will popular dating apps and platforms make big investments in audio, there will be a boom in audio-only dating apps. The widespread addition of interactive media, like audio and video, will redefine online dating and let people interact in a way that hasn't been widely adopted yet.

Dating in the metaverse will give people the ability to create stronger relationships before meeting in person. The metaverse and avatar-based virtual experiences will definitely play into "digital intimacy" and creating relationships that are solely virtual.

Niche dating platforms will begin to offer a previously unmatched global reach. The leading dating sites have the strongest algorithms and allow singles to meet anyone, anywhere. Dating will begin to be considered as more than a chance to meet someone new, but also a chance to be introduced to new cultures, people, places and things.

Additional anti-scam safety settings will be included to maintain and secure the privacy of all members across online dating platforms, ensuring a more positive online dating experience. With worries of being catfished in mind, dating sites are constantly working on ways to prove users' authenticity and provide a safe space for singles looking for love. The leading dating sites will ensure that all members are personally confirmed by their staff to prove they are real.

Technology will continue to evolve, and in 2022 the likelihood of finding your perfect match will rise. Dating sites and platforms will continue to upgrade their algorithms and will invest in artificial intelligence that will help them present a more controlled and refined dating pool based on each user's preferences. This will provide a smarter and more convenient experience overall.

To join Dating.com's extensive, international network of singles and find your match please visit www.dating.com.

