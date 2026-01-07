WHAT'S HOT AT WINTER FANCYFAIRE 2026: KANZEN MEAL®'S NUTRIENT DENSE FROZEN MEALS

Ahead of One of the Major Events for Specialty Foods, KANZEN MEAL Secures National Distribution with Retail Giant Albertson's, Expands Portfolio and Identified as Top GLP-1-Friendly Brand

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KANZEN MEAL® is poised to be one of the hottest brands at this year's Winter FancyFaire, one of the most notable trade shows in North America for specialty foods.

Among thousands of exhibitors, the emerging frozen meal brand is already standing out for its rapid retail expansion driven by consumer demand for nutrient dense, convenience foods. Specific milestones include:

New retail distribution with retail powerhouse Albertson's: KANZEN MEAL will begin rolling out in freezer sections of Albertson's and its most popular banners nationwide, including Jewel-Osco, Kings Food market Pavilions, Safeway, Shaw's, Tom Thumb and Von's.

Emerging as a top ' GLP-1 friendly' brand. According to recent Kantar data*, GLP-1 users are a significant force reshaping the food industry, focusing on high-protein, high fiber, nutrient dense foods. Kantar has identified KANZEN MEAL as an innovator in Frozen Food.

Expanding its portfolio. Adding Spaghetti Carbonara and Spicy Dan Dan Noodles to its core 'comfort food for well-being' dishes – Spaghetti Bolognese, Fettuccine Alfredo and Shrimp Teriyaki - brings the KANZEN MEAL portfolio to five varieties.

"The rapid growth of KANZEN MEAL is a clear and direct result of consumers' eating and shopping behaviors becoming more focused on function and flavor working hand in hand," said Robert Little, CEO, KANZEN MEAL. "The frozen category has been steadily declining, yet retailers are stocking their shelves with our products because we've cracked the code on single serve meals which deliver the optimal balance of nutrient density, portion control, bold flavor and accessibility."

This aligns with what Acosta Group, one of the nation's leading omnichannel retail and marketing agencies, is seeing in the trendlines and hearing from customers.

"We are fired up about our partnership with KANZEN MEAL," said John G. Beirfeldt, executive vice president, Acosta Group. "Their alignment with current trends coupled with consumer buzz around the brand is translating into rapid retailer acceptance."

In fact, looking at three of the top trends identified by nationally known dietitian Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, MBA, RD, KANZEN MEAL is poised for continued success.

Fiber as the "new protein": Fiber is emerging as the 'hot new powerhouse ingredient.' Consumers are connecting fiber with gut health, satiety and mood. Dataessential's 2026 trends report** noted 54% of all consumers - and 60% of Gen Z - are now specifically seeking high-fiber products, a growth rate outpacing protein's historical adoption

Nutrient density resurgence: The increase in GLP-1 has re-invigorated 'nutrient density' – redefining it from 'less food per calorie' to 'more nutrition bang for the bite.'

Traditional formats, new functions: Everyday foods are serving new functions in today's wellness culture – e.g., apple cider vinegar for gut health, frozen meals for GLP-1 friendly diets and nutrient dense convenience, oats for protein and fiber; nuts for brain health.

All five varieties of KANZEN MEAL meals contain up to 24g of protein, 10g of fiber, more than 1/3 of the Daily Value (DV) for all 27 essential vitamins and minerals with 0g added sugars. They have between 460-560 calories and contain 1/3 or less of the DV for sodium. The products retail for between $6.99 and $7.99. For more information, specific store locations and information about KANZEN MEAL, visit www.kanzenmeal.com

*Kantar GLP-1 Q2 2025 update: Top medical, retail, and consumer news

**Datassential Releases 2026 Food and Beverage Trends Report | Datassential

SOURCE KANZEN MEAL