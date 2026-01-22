What's hot in 2026: LELO reveals trends that everybody needs to know

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 was an interesting year for all things sex, so much so that it was no wonder the year ended with a sort of a comeback of the full bush in the form of SKIMS faux hair micro string thong. But as one year is ending, LELO turns to the next one and brings the next big thing … or things.

Rel.A.I.tionships

In an era where technology intertwines with every facet of our lives, understanding its impact on intimacy and sexual wellness is crucial. A recent survey conducted by LELO, done as part of the Futurist report 2025 , highlighted how different generations perceive and utilize technology in their personal relationships. One of the most striking findings was that the older generations have been rapidly evolving and had to find ways to adapt to a changing society. The research suggests that age no longer directly corresponds with aversion to technology .

With that in mind, LELO carried out additional research (*) and it shows that as many as 60 percent of respondents use (or have used) AI in a way that relates to your intimate life:

67% of men and 54% of women;

66% of Gen Z and 57% of Millennials;

the Spaniards (81%), Italians (71%) and the French (70%) spearheading amongst the nations;

majority turns to AI for advice and guidance (36%), confidence booster (28%) and source of inspiration for fantasies/scenarios/role-play ideas (22%);

for the most part the reason they turn to AI is because it helps them put emotion to words (25%)

For others (25%) AI is a more credible source than the people in their surroundings and can provide more informed advice/suggestions;

Though helpful, almost 30% of the respondents believe AI is a help but remain objectively critical of it and its findings (29%). 13% consider it harmful because of the sources it draws upon, and 18% think the advice they receive is unlikely to be valuable, but likely to be interesting.

So, AI isn't just changing how we work; it's also changing how we love - in the US, 16% of respondents said they've used A.I. to help resolve an argument with their partner; 18% admit to passing off a message written by A.I. as their own; and 15% have used A.I. to plan the itinerary for a date night (**).

Based on this research, it is apparent that we are in for an even more increased usage of AI within our sexually intimate lives to help make us more both confident and at times, hornier - allowing us to re-enact our fantasies and reconnect to our bodies, desires and self-identity.

Long-distance resolved

Before the internet and global cell service, lovers were forced to wait insufferably long periods for mail to hear from their far-away partners, or deal with the hassle of expensive long-distance phone calls that charged by the minute. Today, there are numerous options for communicating with someone almost anywhere in the world right at our fingertips. Facetime, Zoom, texting – it's never been easier to bridge the physical gap.

With the rise of bluetooth and internet-enabled technology has also come a host of interactive and app-controlled long distance intimacy solutions. If you're picturing the clumsy remote-controlled device of the early aughts with their faulty signals and unreliable connections, today's teledildonics and remote pleasure devices are far beyond old-school radio signals. From data-driven biofeedback technology to integrated apps and powerful Bluetooth devices, couples can not only give and receive pleasure, but also optimize the way they navigate intimacy at the distance – together.

Mixing sexual wellness and beauty industry

Though not a complete novelty, cross over between the two industries is a growing trend driven by consumer demand for holistic self-care, clean formulations, and the destigmatization of sexual health. This integration involves merging product categories like intimate care and supplements with mainstream beauty and personal care, reinforcing the idea that sexual health is an integral part of overall well-being. The overlap is creating new niches, such as products with the LED technology and supplements for sexual wellness.

Coregasm

Many people are prioritising exercise in their daily routines, with many substituting drinks with friends for a visit to the gym. This seems logical because exercise is known to have a positive influence on physical and mental health by preventing chronic diseases, managing weight, strengthening muscles and bones, boosting energy, reducing stress and anxiety.

Conducted by LELO, a survey with 4,635 respondents (***) confirmed this symbiotic relationship between physical fitness and sexual well-being, demonstrating that investing in one significantly boosts the other.

In fact:

23% of respondents exercise three times a week. A staggering 16% say they hit the gym five days a week, 7% go almost every day (six times) and as many as 5% actually do go every day of the week.

Interestingly, when asked what they prefer morning sex or a morning exercise, 60% chose the latter.

Almost half of respondents agree that having sex is exercise in itself - 18% strongly agree and 25% agree with this premise.

When asked about their motivations for maintaining an active exercise routine and a regular sex life, respondents highlighted a few key motivators, the primary being overall health and mental well-being.

So, it is a consensus that regular physical activity can add years to life by helping you stay healthier and happier overall. What it also does, apparently, is give some orgasms - aka coregasms - with 20% of those participating in the survey reporting they have had tingly feelings while exercising. So, if health and well-being are not reason enough, then this might be just the motivator needed to hit the gym (more) in 2026.

Sources:

*The IntimA.I.cy survey conducted on the behalf of LELO by Censuswide; total of 6000 respondents (age 18-45) in the UK, USA, France, Italy, Spain and Sweden; October 2025

**Inside and Outside (the Bedroom) report for LELO; double-opt-in survey of Americans in a relationship, evenly split by generation (500 Gen Z, 500 millennials, 500 Gen X, 500 baby boomers) conducted between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30, 2025 by market research company Talker Research

***Sexercise survey conducted by LELO though own channels, with 4,635 respondents in North America and Europe, October 2025

