What's it like to be a Speech Therapist at Westside Children's Therapy?

ELMHURST, Ill., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy has been family owned and operated for more than 25 years. Westside has 28 locations around the Chicagoland area.

As a Speech Therapist at Westside, you will always look out for the best interest of the child you are treating, but also for the other therapists around you, and they will do the same for you.

What's it like to be Speech Therapist at Westside Children's Therapy?

You will be challenged every day to treat your clients. You may see a child as young as 1-and-half years old, all the way up to a teenager! This will test your skills to adapt your treatment plans, as every child at Westside has an individualized treatment plan.

Every child is going to be different and you may not know all the answers. But with readily available mentors, therapy leads and other SLPs, you will have support to create strategies that encourage growth for the children you treat.

Westside serves families in a variety of disciplines and you will have many collaboration opportunities to better understand and treat the children you see. Many times, kids will receive those other therapies and it will be important for you to know what they are working on in Occupational Therapy or ABA Therapy, for example.

Our Speech Therapists put together a "10 things to know about being a pediatric Speech Therapist" list that can be found HERE on Westside's website.

And don't worry about having to "know everything" when you start at Westside! We'd prefer that you don't come in with that attitude and use the opportunity to learn and grow from leaders in the clinic, which could be you one day!

Within Westside Children's Therapy walls are plenty of stories of not just Speech Therapists, but Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, BCBAs, Clinic Supervisors that started out as students and are now team leads.

