What's new in Charlotte, North Carolina this fall

NEW CULINARY MOVERS AND SHAKERS

Charlotte's taste for new and innovative culinary concepts continues to attract big-name restaurateurs. Well-known chefs and owners like William Dissen (Asheville's The Market Place), Craig Deil (Charleston's Cypress), Gary Crunkleton (Chapel Hill's The Crunkleton), Ford Fry (Atlanta's Superica) and Paul Verica (Waxhaw's Heritage Food + Drink) have all set up shop here.

FALL INTO FESTIVAL SEASON

Festivals reign supreme during the fall months in Charlotte and for good reason: Slightly crisp temperatures with lots of sunshine are perfect for spending time outdoors for long days of celebrations. And while the change of season is one reason to rejoice, Charlotte has become home to a diverse landscape of cultures and people, with great traditions and talents worthy of planning a trip around the festivities. Longstanding favorites like Charlotte Pride, Festival of India and Yiasou Greek Festival attract locals and travelers alike.

CHARLOTTE CELEBRATES 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Incorporated on Dec. 3, 1768, Charlotte—the largest city in the Carolinas—is celebrating its 250th anniversary through 2018-19. While many think of Charlotte as a brand new city, it is also a destination full of hidden history. And when it comes to being No. 1, Charlotte proudly lays claim to many firsts, including mainstream innovations like orange traffic barrels, the patent for air conditioning, peanut butter crackers and computer-linked ATMs. But before these modern-day marvels, Charlotte was also making history in its formative years.

