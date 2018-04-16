What's Next in Microbiology Testing? New Report Provides Details

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued advances in technology to detect infectious disease will continue to fuel growth in the microbiology market, according to Kalorama Information. Kalorama's latest report says that at this time, multiple companies are developing potential new tests and platforms based on a range of technologies including PCR and other nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) based molecular tests, improvements in rapid immunoassays, mass spectrometry, next generation sequencing, and rapid phenotypic tests to determine antibiotic susceptibility.

"This is a promising field that is poised for rapid growth as improved tests continue to be introduced," said Bruce Carlson, Publisher of Kalorama Information.

Kalorama Information's new report on microbiology—The Worldwide Microbiology Market (Traditional Microbiology, Microbiology/Infectious Disease Immunoassays, Molecular Microbiology, Mass Spectrometry in Microbiology)—details the wide range of technologies that are used today to detect and characterize pathogens, or to detect the effect an infectious disease pathogen has on a patient's body.

The list of new developments include:

Traditional microbiology microbial identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing (ID/AST) methods have been used for many years to identify microbes, and also (for bacteria) to determine which antibiotics the bacteria will respond to. Advances have been made in automating the microbiology laboratory, addressing issues associated with the traditionally manual methods that have been used.

Kalorama notes that the burden of infectious disease is high. In the United States, chronic lower respiratory diseases were the third leading cause of death in 2015, behind only heart disease and cancer. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 155,041 people died in the United States in 2015 due to chronic lower respiratory diseases. Two other major categories of infectious diseases are also on the CDC's list of the 15 leading causes of death in 2015. Influenza and pneumonia were the eighth leading cause of death, resulting in 57,062 deaths in 2015. In addition, septicemia was the eleventh leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2015, resulting in 40,773 deaths. Of course, many other types of infectious disease can also result in death.

The ultimate goal in the microbiology market is rapid tests (less than 30 minutes and preferably even shorter time) for microbial identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing ID/AST. These tests would be able to identify which microbial pathogen is present, either from a panel of major pathogens associated with the syndromic symptoms (such as upper or lower respiratory infections, gastrointestinal infections, etc.) or a test that can identify unknown pathogens. In addition, these rapid tests would be able to provide antibiotic susceptibility information – informing the physician as to which antibiotics will be effective in treating the infection. These rapid ID/AST tests do not exist on the market today, but companies are making considerable progress towards this goal.

The newest segment of the microbiology market is mass spectrometry. bioMérieux's VITEK MS was 510(k) cleared by the FDA through the de novo process in August 2013. Bruker's MALDI CA Biotyper was 510(k) cleared by the FDA later in 2013. These platforms are also CE marked.

Kalorama's report provides detail on these trends and offers market sizing and forecasts for business planners.

