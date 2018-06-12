What's the REAL Risk in Legacy Contact Centers?

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys® (www.genesys.com), the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, is hosting a free 60-minute global webinar on June 20 to discuss the limitations and risks associated with outdated contact center platforms. Art Schoeller, vice president and principal analyst with Forrester Research, will share how to avoid pitfalls when considering upgrading an existing system, migration to a new customer experience platform or potential transition to the cloud.
What: Choosing the Best Path for Transforming a Legacy Contact Center
Outdated contact center technology can become a liability to the business, a hindrance to employees and a potential crisis-in-the-making if it's approaching end of life or was not designed for today's customer service needs. Join this webinar to learn how to rethink your customer engagement model, mitigate risk and choose the best modernization strategy to stay on top of technology trends and consumer's ever-evolving preferences for service. Attendees will also explore the benefits of choosing a customer experience solution that allows an organization to modernize at its own pace and budget.
Who: Participants in the webinar include:
- Art Schoeller, vice president and principal analyst, Forrester
- Fernando Egea, vice president of strategic solutions, Genesys
Why: Join this webinar to learn:
- How legacy technology platforms can expose businesses to security vulnerabilities as well as four less obvious hazards
- How to accurately assess business value and risks associated with contact center modernization
- Six considerations to help businesses decide the best path forward
When: Wednesday, June 20 — 60 minutes
North America: 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET
Latin America: 1 p.m. CDT / 3 p.m. BRT
Europe, Middle East & Africa: 2 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. CEST
Asia-Pacific: 11 a.m. SGT / 1 p.m. AEST
How: Register now to attend this live webinar and/or receive a post-event recording.
