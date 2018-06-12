What's the REAL Risk in Legacy Contact Centers?

What: Choosing the Best Path for Transforming a Legacy Contact Center

Outdated contact center technology can become a liability to the business, a hindrance to employees and a potential crisis-in-the-making if it's approaching end of life or was not designed for today's customer service needs. Join this webinar to learn how to rethink your customer engagement model, mitigate risk and choose the best modernization strategy to stay on top of technology trends and consumer's ever-evolving preferences for service. Attendees will also explore the benefits of choosing a customer experience solution that allows an organization to modernize at its own pace and budget.

Who: Participants in the webinar include:

Art Schoeller , vice president and principal analyst, Forrester

, vice president and principal analyst, Forrester Fernando Egea , vice president of strategic solutions, Genesys

Why: Join this webinar to learn:

How legacy technology platforms can expose businesses to security vulnerabilities as well as four less obvious hazards

How to accurately assess business value and risks associated with contact center modernization

Six considerations to help businesses decide the best path forward

When: Wednesday, June 20 — 60 minutes

North America: 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET

Latin America: 1 p.m. CDT / 3 p.m. BRT

Europe, Middle East & Africa: 2 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. CEST

Asia-Pacific: 11 a.m. SGT / 1 p.m. AEST

How: Register now to attend this live webinar and/or receive a post-event recording.

