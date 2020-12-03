What's Your Number? New LELO Study Reveals That Most People Lie About Their Sexual History

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LELO, the world's leading designer of intimate lifestyle products, presents data from its latest OnePoll survey, which reveals the most uncomfortable and important topics to discuss with partners. Based on responses from 2,000 sexually active Americans, the results show that the most uncomfortable topics for people to talk about with their significant other are: number of sexual partners (45%), past sexual experiences (45%) and sexual preferences (33%).

What's Your Number? Most People Lie About How Many People They've Had Sex With

When it comes to sharing the number of past sexual partners, 32% of the respondents admitted to changing their digits, with 42% of those being male and 23% female. Twenty-one percent of the survey takers feared partner's judgement while 17% tried to match their number with the one of their significant other. The survey also revealed that only two in five of those in a relationship shared their number with their partner at all.

The study also found that the timing for such conversations varied with a third of the respondents sharing the number of past sexual partners within the first six months of the relationship and 40% in the first three months. A quarter of the survey takers indicated sharing the digit only because their partner had already shared theirs. One in five people revealed they were asked directly and 22% shared everything with their partner already.

"In reality, the numbers themselves aren't the problem; you'll meet someone who has slept with three people carrying just as much shame as someone who has slept with 50. The issue is the story we tell ourselves about our number – a story rooted in a larger cultural dynamic of sexism and purity culture," said Casey Tanner, Certified Sex Therapist. "If you do decide to share, there's no objectively right or wrong time but it's important to have a foundation of emotional safety before asking someone else to share."

Sara Kranjčec Jukić, Brand Manager for LELO, said: "Communication is the cornerstone to healthy and fulfilling sexual and romantic relationships and it is essential to remember that your partner is not a mind reader and your wants and needs must be expressed or otherwise they may not be fulfilled. With 73% of respondents believing that conversations on this topic have become more open in the past five years, I'd say we are on the right track to breaking down taboos when it comes to previously perceived uncomfortable conversations. However, more work needs to continue. This is why LELO takes time to educate everyone who will listen. Our sexual well-being is an important part of our lives and it shouldn't be disregarded because it is a 'touchy subject.'"

