Wheat Protein Market size to grow by USD 951.18 million from 2021 to 2026 | The growing vegan population drives the market - Technavio

21 Aug, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wheat protein market size is set to grow by USD 951.18 million from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the wheat protein market will progress at a CAGR of 5.17%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheat Protein Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheat Protein Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A. Costantino and C. Spa, Agridient BV, AMINOLA BV, AminoSib JSC, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Blattmann Schweiz AG, Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd., Cargill Inc., Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG, Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., GC Ingredients Inc., Kelisema Srl, Kroner Starke GmbH, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Meelunie BV, MGP Ingredients Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Royal Ingredients Group BV, Sacchetto Spa, Sudzucker AG, and Tereos Group are some of the major market participants. 

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Wheat Protein Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type 
    • Wheat Gluten
    • Wheat Protein Isolate
    • Textured Wheat Protein
    • Others
  • Geography 
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

The wheat protein market share growth by the wheat gluten segment will be significant during the forecast period. The surging desire for meat and soy alternatives is propelling the need for wheat gluten. Additionally, the increasing recognition of the advantages associated with vegan and vegetarian diets has persuaded a substantial portion of meat consumers to opt for meat substitutes like wheat gluten. Furthermore, the growing preference for high-protein diets and evolving lifestyles are projected to fuel the expansion of the wheat gluten sector within the global wheat protein market during the forecast period.

Wheat Protein Market 2022-2026: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the wheat protein market include A. Costantino and C. Spa, Agridient BV, AMINOLA BV, AminoSib JSC, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Blattmann Schweiz AG, Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd., Cargill Inc., Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG, Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., GC Ingredients Inc., Kelisema Srl, Kroner Starke GmbH, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Meelunie BV, MGP Ingredients Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Royal Ingredients Group BV, Sacchetto Spa, Sudzucker AG, and Tereos Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wheat protein market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Wheat Protein Market - Market Dynamics 

Drivers 

The growing vegan population is notably driving market growth. The surging demand for wheat protein is strongly supported by the prevailing trend of veganism. As awareness regarding the diverse health advantages of vegan diets continues to rise, the global adoption of vegan lifestyles is witnessing a notable increase. Wheat protein is swiftly finding its place in functional foods that help offset nutritional imbalances resulting from demanding lifestyles. Wheat protein-based products are non-genetically modified, gluten-rich, and come in a range of flavours, offering consumers a wide array of choices. Manufacturers have an avenue for innovation to expand their product portfolio. Hence, the expanding global vegan community is poised to propel the growth of the wheat protein market.

Trends 

The growing prominence of online shopping is an emerging market trend.

Challenge 

The presence of substitutes will be a major challenge hindering market growth. 

Wheat Protein Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wheat protein market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the wheat protein market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the wheat protein market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wheat protein market vendors

Wheat Protein Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17%

Market Growth 2022-2026

USD 951.18 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, China, India, France, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A. Costantino and C. Spa, Agridient BV, AMINOLA BV, AminoSib JSC, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Blattmann Schweiz AG, Bryan W Nash and Sons Ltd., Cargill Inc., Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG, Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., GC Ingredients Inc., Kelisema Srl, Kroner Starke GmbH, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Meelunie BV, MGP Ingredients Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Royal Ingredients Group BV, Sacchetto Spa, Sudzucker AG, and Tereos Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

