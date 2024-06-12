Wheel Launches Horizon™ Platform Powered by AI and Condition-Specific Care Programs

Advances next-gen care delivery, empowering personalized connectivity between patients and a national network of clinicians for enhanced engagement and outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel , a leading provider of telehealth and virtual care solutions, announces the launch of its AI-driven Horizon™ platform. Horizon sets a new standard in care delivery by using AI to provide health plans, retailers, digital health solution providers, and life sciences companies with an 'easy button' to instantly scale their new and existing virtual care programs across the U.S. This ensures better patient experiences, improved outcomes, and intelligent insights from every program.

Wheel's AI-Driven Horizon™ Virtual Care Platform

Horizon is Wheel's proprietary virtual care platform that combines a data-first EHR, Wheel's national clinical network, and an open ecosystem of partners. This integration enables the leading healthcare players of tomorrow to deliver exceptional, personalized patient care at a national scale.

Horizon is available and ready to be configured to support any patient pathway, from urgent care to population-specific clinical care programs, empowering Wheel's clients to build next-generation care experiences.

The platform leverages a vast array of passive and active data from patient profiles, labs, prior case notes, and RPM data to drive automated, proactive recommendations for clinically-appropriate care pathways and programs.

Wheel's Horizon platform and AI models draw upon billions of data points from millions of virtual care visits, increasing accessibility, efficiency and personalization for patients and client partners. Horizon is transforming the healthcare experience with these newly available features:

Through every clinical interaction, lab work and prescription integrations, Horizon identifies trends and patterns to provide targeted, data-driven holistic interventions throughout the entire patient's healthcare journey - without a need for a new patient visit for every sub-speciality Open Connectivity & Scalability: Horizon's infrastructure is designed to seamlessly connect with care delivery ecosystems, including integrations with lab vendors, insurance providers, and client-specific needs like membership programs.





Horizon's infrastructure is designed to seamlessly connect with care delivery ecosystems, including integrations with lab vendors, insurance providers, and client-specific needs like membership programs. Configurable, Patient-centered Care Programs: Horizon offers evidence-based, clinician-driven care pathways that are adaptable to address specific health conditions or populations including women's and men's health, behavioral health, weight management, and more.

The Horizon platform is currently empowering innovative care delivery clients like Amazon Clinic and GoodRx, enabling them to excel in consumer care. By providing patients with immediate access to urgent care, specialty services, labs, and pharmacy, in addition to tailored care programs covering women's and men's health, behavioral health, weight management, and beyond, Horizon ensures seamless and comprehensive healthcare experiences.

"Horizon embodies our dedication to patient-centered innovation, marking a pivotal shift away from transactional care," explained Michelle Davey, CEO and Founder of Wheel. "With AI and machine learning integrated across our platform and care programs, we're not only enhancing the patient experience but also equipping our partners with a scalable ecosystem. This enables the deployment of tailored solutions that drive positive clinical and financial outcomes, solidifying our commitment to an integrated care model."

Horizon is available now for the builders of tomorrow's virtual care experiences. Wheel will continually roll out new AI features on the platform through the end of this year and through 2025 and beyond.

About Wheel

Founded in 2018, Wheel stands at the forefront of health technology, driving the evolution of healthcare for tomorrow. Wheel's platform offers AI-assisted patient experiences, tailored care programs, and top-tier clinicians, enabling seamless nationwide care at an unprecedented scale. Having facilitated millions of patient visits, Wheel collaborates with a diverse client base of life sciences, payers, digital health, and retail customers including Amazon Clinic and GoodRx. Discover more at wheel.com.

