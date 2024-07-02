Wheel Loaders Market size is set to grow by USD 25.85 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing investments in public infrastructure boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wheel loaders market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.85 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in public infrastructure is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising adoption of compact and efficient wheel loaders. However, growing rental equipment market poses a challenge. Key market players include AGCO Corp., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Hidromek Hidrolik ve Mekanik Makina Imalat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Lonking Holdings Ltd., Manitou BF SA, Groupe Mecalac SAS, Sany Group, Schaffer Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, Wacker Neuson SE, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global wheel loaders market 2024-2028

Wheel Loaders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 25856.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled AGCO Corp., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Hidromek Hidrolik ve Mekanik Makina Imalat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Lonking Holdings Ltd., Manitou BF SA, Groupe Mecalac SAS, Sany Group, Schaffer Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, Wacker Neuson SE, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The compact wheel loader market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and lightweight construction equipment. With operating weights ranging from 5-7 tons, these loaders offer advantages such as improved fuel efficiency, increased travel speed, and minimal ground disturbance. Compact wheel loaders are preferred over skid steer loaders and backhoes for these reasons, making them a popular choice for construction and excavation sites. This trend is expected to continue, positively impacting the global market for wheel loaders during the forecast period.

The global Wheel Loaders market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand from various industries such as construction, mining, and agriculture. The market is characterized by advanced technology, with features like high capacity, agility, and versatility becoming increasingly popular. The use of fuel-efficient engines and innovative designs is a key trend, as is the integration of technology for improved productivity and operator comfort. The market is competitive, with major players focusing on product innovation and expansion into emerging markets. The future looks bright for the Wheel Loaders market, with continued growth expected due to increasing infrastructure development and urbanization.

Market Challenges

Construction companies face challenges in purchasing expensive machinery like wheel loaders for short-term or small-scale projects due to low ROI. The financial crisis of 2008 led to increased renting of machinery as a cost-effective solution. Third-party suppliers, such as MacAllister Machinery Co. Inc., United Rentals Inc., American Equipment LLC, and RentalYard.com, offer wheel loaders for rent. This trend may decrease new equipment sales and impact vendors' revenue opportunities, potentially slowing down the global wheel loaders market growth.

The wheel loader market faces several challenges in the mining and construction industries. Loaders must be able to handle a variety of materials, including concrete and asphalt, in harsh environments. The use of technology, such as automation and telemetry, is crucial for increasing efficiency and productivity. However, the high cost of these technologies can be a barrier for some companies. Additionally, the need for sustainability and the implementation of regulations, like emissions standards, add to the complexity of the market. The customization of loaders to specific applications is also a challenge, as is the need for continuous maintenance to ensure longevity. Overall, the wheel loader market requires a balance between technology, cost, and sustainability to meet the demands of the mining and construction sectors.

Segment Overview

This wheel loaders market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Construction

1.2 Agriculture Power Output 2.1 More than 80 HP

2.2 40 to 80 HP

2.3 Less than 40 HP Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Construction- The global construction industry is experiencing significant growth due to increased government spending on infrastructure. This expansion is observed in both the residential and non-residential sectors. In the residential sector, urbanization and the rising middle class population are driving demand for new housing, leading to increased investments in real estate. The non-residential sector is witnessing increased investments in manufacturing, transportation, and telecommunication sectors, particularly in APAC countries and emerging economies. The manufacturing industry's growth is fueled by the emergence of new consumer classes, while transportation and telecommunication sectors require upgrades and improvements to meet the demands of urbanization and changing demographics.

Research Analysis

The Wheel Loaders Market encompasses the global demand for electric construction equipment specifically designed for various industries, including construction, mining, forestry, and infrastructure development. The adaptability and ease of mobility of wheel loaders make them indispensable for construction activities, enabling the efficient handling and transportation of stockpiled materials such as rubble, pipes, and other heavy machinery components. The market is driven by the increasing global demand for sustainability and automation in the construction sector, with telematics and loader types like skid steer loaders and track loaders playing significant roles. The mining sector also contributes to the market growth due to the heavy machinery requirements in that industry.

Market Research Overview

The Wheel Loader market encompasses a broad range of heavy-duty machinery used for moving and loading materials, primarily in construction and mining industries. These machines are equipped with large tires that allow them to maneuver over various terrains with ease. Wheel loaders are versatile and can be used for various applications, including loading and transporting materials such as sand, gravel, and coal. The market for wheel loaders is driven by factors such as increasing infrastructure development and urbanization, growing mining activities, and the need for efficient material handling solutions. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors and the continuous advancements in technology leading to improved productivity and efficiency.

