Wheelhouse DMG Adds Carissa Vega as Director of Digital Advertising

SEATTLE, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheelhouse DMG, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in the healthcare and medical device industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carissa Vega as Director of Digital Advertising. With nearly 20 years of experience in the digital marketing space, Vega brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to Wheelhouse DMG's already sophisticated digital advertising practice.

Vega joins Wheelhouse DMG from NewEngen, where she served as the SVP of Digital, leading their digital advertising team to new heights. Prior to NewEngen, Vega spent more than 15 years at Merkle, rising through the ranks to become the VP of Performance Media, where she managed a large client portfolio, including oversight of more than 100 digital advertising professionals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carissa to the Wheelhouse DMG team," said Aaron Burnett, CEO of Wheelhouse DMG. "We're in a growth phase and her exceptional insights, leadership, and vision will be invaluable as we scale while continuing to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

In her new role, Vega will be responsible for leading Wheelhouse DMG's digital advertising strategies, driving innovation, and ensuring the delivery of exceptional business value to clients. Her deep understanding of the digital marketing landscape and her ability to navigate the unique challenges faced by healthcare and medical device brands will be key to the agency's continued success.

"I'm thrilled to join Wheelhouse in transformative time for healthcare marketing," said Vega. "True expertise is critical to success in this industry - and Wheelhouse has it. Their innovation and focus on first-party data solutions demonstrates a true understanding of the challenges facing healthcare marketers. Having grown up in a career steeped in data-driven strategies, this move feels like a natural fit."

Wheelhouse DMG has a proven track record of delivering exceptional digital marketing performance to some of the world's most innovative healthcare and medical device brands. With Vega's appointment, the agency is poised to further strengthen its position as a leader in the industry.

About Wheelhouse DMG

Wheelhouse DMG is a sought-after digital marketing agency based in Seattle, WA. The agency has worked with some of the world's most innovative healthcare and medical device brands for more than a decade, consistently delivering exceptional business value through a combination of deep healthcare marketing expertise, purpose-built technology, and creative capabilities. To put it more plainly, Wheelhouse helps brands thrive by solving their toughest digital challenges.

