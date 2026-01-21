Wheels Up Announces Ben Griffin as Brand Ambassador

PGA Tour Standout Joins the Wheels Up Community

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), one of the world's leading providers of on-demand private aviation, today announced that athlete Ben Griffin is a new addition to the Wheels Up Ambassador community. As a rising standout in professional golf, Griffin represents the next generation of elite athletes whose lives and careers demand flexibility, efficiency, and connectivity across every mode of travel.

Griffin was drawn to Wheels Up for its flexible customer-centric programs, modernized fleet, and operational strength, along with its hybrid travel model made possible through the Company's one-of-a-kind strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. The Wheels Up–Delta partnership allows fliers to seamlessly move between and combine private aviation with commercial travel in one integrated relationship, optimizing travel options, expanding reach, simplifying logistics, and delivering continuity across every leg of the journey. Whether traveling solo, with his team, or alongside family, the ability to move effortlessly ensures maximum flexibility without compromise.

"At Wheels Up, we strive to remove barriers and give our members and customers the freedom to focus on what matters most," said George Mattson, CEO of Wheels Up. "We're proud to support Ben's exciting, burgeoning career with a flexible travel approach that adapts to his life, whether navigating a demanding schedule or ensuring family can be by his side."

Ben Griffin, also a Delta Air Lines ambassador, is a PGA Tour professional whose rapid ascent in professional golf has established him at the highest level of the sport. After earning his first PGA Tour card in 2023, Griffin's notable performances have included three PGA Tour wins and 17 top 25 finishes in 2025, earning him an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 8 in the world and a spot on the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team. Ben's standout performance on the course is matched by his professionalism, focus on continuous improvement, and engagement with his community of supporters—qualities that align naturally with the Wheels Up brand.

"With a demanding tour schedule, time is my most valuable resource," said Griffin. "Wheels Up's solutions-based approach gives me the flexibility to move around seamlessly on both Wheels Up and Delta, so I can arrive rested, prepared, and fully focused on competing at my best."

As a Wheels Up Ambassador, Griffin will engage with the Wheels Up community through select moments and experiences throughout the year. His appointment underscores Wheels Up's broader strategic focus on professional sports, with a dedicated team in place to support the individual and team travel needs of athletes, coaches, and sports organizations.

