Wheels Up to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), one of the world's leading providers of on-demand private aviation, today announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer, George Mattson, will present in person at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, FL on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:25am ET.

A live webcast of this event will be available at investors.wheelsup.com and online replay will be available shortly after the webcast is complete.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading global provider of on-demand private aviation with a large, diverse fleet and a network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and premium commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations, via Air Partner Cargo. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly. For more information, visit www.wheelsup.com .

Contacts

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]

SOURCE Wheels Up