Wheels Up Elevates In-Flight Dining with AtYourJet

The new dining program launches alongside the Wheels Up Signature Membership, which guarantees nationwide access to the brand's premium fleet year-round. Customers will have access to two menu tiers. The Complimentary Menu will be available nationwide and feature fresh, classic favorites. The Premium A La Carte Menu will rotate seasonally and be available initially in ten key markets: Boston, New York/New Jersey, Atlanta, Charleston, Palm Beach, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Phoenix, with additional markets in development.

A longtime Wheels Up member and ambassador, Chef Irvine brings his culinary expertise and passion for hospitality to the skies in a natural extension of his craft. Combined with AtYourJet's innovative digital ordering platform and its large network of company operated kitchens that enable consistency and quality control in key markets, this collaboration unites three disruptive forces in private aviation to provide seamless ordering and elevated cuisine across every aircraft, departure point, and destination. Chef Irvine's deep understanding of the private aviation lifestyle ensures that every dish is designed to translate seamlessly from kitchen to cabin. The result is a refined culinary experience — restaurant-quality flavors seamlessly integrated with the trusted reliability, flexibility, and premium experience that define Wheels Up. Wheels Up and AtYourJet share a commitment to Chef Robert Irvine's philanthropic mission. As supporters of the Robert Irvine Foundation, both brands extend their collaboration beyond culinary innovation to include initiatives that honor those who serve – reflecting a shared dedication to purpose-driven partnerships.

"Exceptional in-flight dining should never be an afterthought," said George Mattson, CEO of Wheels Up. "AtYourJet's innovative approach, paired with Chef Irvine's culinary expertise and expansive kitchen network, makes catering a true differentiator for Wheels Up and elevates the flight experience for Signature Members and all our fliers."

The new Wheels Up Signature Membership embodies the best of private aviation while offering unmatched flexibility. Members can access the right aircraft for any mission, with plan options starting at a $200,000 minimum deposit plus a small monthly fee. Signature Members may choose the Dynamic Access Plan, designed for fliers prioritizing flexibility and value, or the Fixed Access Plan, tailored to leisure and corporate travelers seeking consistent, competitive hourly rates. In addition to the inclusion of partnered catering menus, Wheels Up Signature members enjoy the full suite of Wheels Down events and curated experiences. Together, these benefits create a seamless, elevated ecosystem that connects members to exceptional travel, entertainment, and lifestyle opportunities—on the ground and in the air.

"We are proud to partner with Wheels Up, as we have a shared ethos around disrupting the norms of private aviation. The customer experience must be considered holistically, and in-flight foodservice has long been a consumer pain point that doesn't live up to the luxury standards of private aviation. Working closely with our team, Chef Irvine is helping to fundamentally reimagine what in-flight foodservice can and should be, and we are excited to help enhance the overall experience of private flyers and deliver meaningful value," said David Henninger, President and Co-Founder of AtYourJet.

Founded in 2022, AtYourJet is redefining private jet catering with a focus on high-quality, locally sourced meals crafted specifically for the skies. Its intuitive digital platform lets travelers browse menus with full price transparency, make adjustments, track orders, and handle payments seamlessly – bringing restaurant-level service directly to their flight.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. with a large, diverse fleet and a global network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly. For more information, visit www.wheelsup.com.

About AtYourJet

AtYourJet exists to improve the private jet travel experience with a long anticipated better catering service. We will disrupt the status quo by delivering better value through lower pricing, incredible local chefs, upgraded quality, improved service, and delivery with great distinction. Importantly, we have launched the first, best, and only digital ordering platform to provide simplicity, accuracy, and transparency to the ordering process for private jet catering.

And finally, we have partnered with Chef Robert Irvine and team to provide the inspiration and leadership in making private jet catering worthy of private jet travel. Ultimately, our goal is to elevate the travel experience for passengers. For more information, visit www.atyourjet.com. On-line orders can be placed at https://portal.tripleseat.com/direct_bookings/yrf2rjdsxev4.

Media:

