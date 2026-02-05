Wheels Up Announces Fernando Mendoza as Brand Ambassador

Heisman Trophy-Winning and NCAA National Champion Quarterback Joins the Wheels Up Community

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), one of the world's leading providers of on-demand private aviation, today announced that NCAA National Champion and 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is a new addition to the Wheels Up Ambassador community. Recognized as the most accomplished collegiate football player this season, Mendoza represents the next generation of elite athletes whose lives and careers demand flexibility, efficiency, and connectivity across every mode of travel.

As he prepares for the next chapter of his football career in the NFL, Mendoza and his family were drawn to Wheels Up for its customer-centric approach to aviation, modernized fleet, and hybrid travel model enabled through the Company's strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Together, this integrated model allows them to move easily between private and commercial flying within one connected experience, helping them keep pace with demanding schedules across multiple cities. For Mendoza, this is especially meaningful, as it helps make travel more comfortable and manageable for his mother, Elsa, who lives with multiple sclerosis. With its personalized, mission-based approach to aviation, Wheels Up is uniquely positioned to serve the Mendoza family and their unique travel needs.

"At Wheels Up, we strive to remove barriers and give our members and customers the freedom to focus on what matters most," said George Mattson, CEO of Wheels Up. "Fernando exemplifies leadership, discipline, and purpose both on and off the field. Despite his individual accomplishments, he is a family-first team player who we believe aligns strongly with our brand, and we are proud to support him with a flexible travel approach that ensures the people who matter most can be alongside him."

Mendoza's leadership of the Indiana University Hoosiers has captivated the nation throughout the 2025 season, culminating in a historic postseason run to a NCAA National Championship and a composed, high-impact performance on college football's biggest stage. Known for his poise under pressure, competitive edge, and ability to elevate those around him, Mendoza has emerged as a leader on and off the field. For the Mendoza family, the journey extends beyond the field. With games in different cities and a need for thoughtful, adaptable travel, Wheels Up helps them stay connected through every season and milestone.

"Family means everything to me," said Mendoza. "My mom has been my biggest supporter through every step of this journey, and being able to make travel easier for her means everything to me. It can be difficult to find a seamless, efficient way for her to support the whole family and maintain her own treatment schedule. Wheels Up gives us the flexibility we need to be together for the moments that matter most."

As a Wheels Up Ambassador, Mendoza will engage with the Wheels Up community through select moments and experiences throughout the year. His appointment reflects the Company's broader commitment to serving athletes and their families with aviation solutions designed for the realities of modern sports, including recruiting, multi-city schedules, and year-round competition.

